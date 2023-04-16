Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Katerini
  6. Peristasi
  7. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Peristasi, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 6 roomsin Peristasi, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms
Peristasi, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale maisonette of 280 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has one level. Th…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir