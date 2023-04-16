Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Katerini
  6. Peristasi

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Peristasi, Greece

7 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Peristasi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 1-storey house of 170 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 4 bedro…
Villa 6 room villain Peristasi, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Peristasi, Greece
9 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 9 bedroomsin Peristasi, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
11 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale 3-storey house of 540 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Peristasi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 89,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 6 room villain Peristasi, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Peristasi, Greece
9 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 390,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
1 room Cottagein Peristasi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Peristasi, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house …
3 room cottagein Peristasi, Greece
3 room cottage
Peristasi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 200,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground…
