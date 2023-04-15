Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Peraia
  7. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Peraia, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Peraia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Peraia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 540 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Villa 5 room villain Peraia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Peraia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 860,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Villa 4 room villain Peraia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Peraia, Greece
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 850 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir