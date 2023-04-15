Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Peraia
  7. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Peraia, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
3 room townhousein Peraia, Greece
3 room townhouse
Peraia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 185,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
Townhouse 5 roomsin Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Peraia, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 150,000
For sale maisonette of 132 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
Townhouse 6 roomsin Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms
Peraia, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 230,000
For sale maisonette of 155 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale maisonette of 209 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 325,000
For sale maisonette of 215 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
For sale maisonette of 210 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
3 room townhousein Peraia, Greece
3 room townhouse
Peraia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 4 le…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir