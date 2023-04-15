Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Peraia
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Peraia, Greece

House To archive
Clear all
27 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Peraia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 930,000
Area : Perea
3 room townhousein Peraia, Greece
3 room townhouse
Peraia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 185,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
Chalet 27 bedroomsin Peraia, Greece
Chalet 27 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
27 Number of rooms 2 485 m² -1 Floor
€ 2,500,000
7 room housein Peraia, Greece
7 room house
Peraia, Greece
7 Number of rooms 210 m² 3 Floor
€ 360,000
Peraia SALE Townhouse 7 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 210 m2, 3 Le…
Townhouse 5 roomsin Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Peraia, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 150,000
For sale maisonette of 132 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Peraia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 530,000
For sale 3-storey house of 420 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Peraia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 780,000
For sale 3-storey house of 430 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Townhouse 6 roomsin Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms
Peraia, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 230,000
For sale maisonette of 155 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
Villa 4 room villain Peraia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Peraia, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 530,000
Fully furnished villa of 220 sq.m in the resort suburb of Thessaloniki. On the ground floor …
Villa 4 room villain Peraia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Peraia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 540 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale maisonette of 209 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
Villa 4 room villain Peraia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Peraia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Peraia, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
9 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 480 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 325,000
For sale maisonette of 215 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
3 room cottagein Peraia, Greece
3 room cottage
Peraia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa 5 room villain Peraia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Peraia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 860,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Villa 4 room villain Peraia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Peraia, Greece
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 850 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Peraia, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
9 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 8 bedroomsin Peraia, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
11 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 390,000
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 3 bed…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Peraia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 2-storey house of 185 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
For sale maisonette of 210 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
3 room townhousein Peraia, Greece
3 room townhouse
Peraia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 4 le…
3 room cottagein Peraia, Greece
3 room cottage
Peraia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale 3-storey house of 202 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Peraia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 520,000
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Peraia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Peraia, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
9 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey house of 546 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
9 room housein Peraia, Greece
9 room house
Peraia, Greece
9 Number of rooms 600 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale a 3-storey luxurious villa of 570 m² in Plagiari
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir