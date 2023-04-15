UAE
Peraia
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Municipality of Thessaloniki
Peraia
Houses
Houses for sale in Peraia, Greece
House
Clear all
27 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 930,000
Area : Perea
3 room townhouse
Peraia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 185,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
Chalet 27 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
27 Number of rooms
2 485 m²
-1 Floor
€ 2,500,000
7 room house
Peraia, Greece
7 Number of rooms
210 m²
3 Floor
€ 360,000
Peraia SALE Townhouse 7 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 210 m2, 3 Le…
Townhouse 5 rooms
Peraia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 150,000
For sale maisonette of 132 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 530,000
For sale 3-storey house of 420 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 780,000
For sale 3-storey house of 430 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Townhouse 6 rooms
Peraia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 230,000
For sale maisonette of 155 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
Villa 4 room villa
Peraia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 530,000
Fully furnished villa of 220 sq.m in the resort suburb of Thessaloniki. On the ground floor …
Villa 4 room villa
Peraia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 540 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale maisonette of 209 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
Villa 4 room villa
Peraia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
9 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 480 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 325,000
For sale maisonette of 215 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
3 room cottage
Peraia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa 5 room villa
Peraia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 860,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Villa 4 room villa
Peraia, Greece
8 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 850 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
9 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
11 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 390,000
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 3 bed…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 2-storey house of 185 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
For sale maisonette of 210 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
3 room townhouse
Peraia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 4 le…
3 room cottage
Peraia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale 3-storey house of 202 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 520,000
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey house of 546 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
9 room house
Peraia, Greece
9 Number of rooms
600 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale a 3-storey luxurious villa of 570 m² in Plagiari
