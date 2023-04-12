UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Penthouses
Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Greece
in Thessaly and Central Greece
99
in District of Heraklion
71
in Heraklion
71
in Kavala Prefecture
286
in Kavala
286
in District of Agios Nikolaos
26
in Aegean
17
in Katerini
72
in demos chalkideon
30
in Chalkida
29
in Nikiti
108
in Polygyros
41
in Kassandria
50
in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
103
in Municipality of Piraeus
158
in Piraeus
158
in Municipality of Larissa
44
in Larissa
44
in demos aristotele
21
in Chania Municipality
26
Show more
Show less
Penthouse
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Cottage 4 bedrooms
demos kerkyras, Greece
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
House
Region of Crete, Greece
420 m²
€ 587,482
A comfortable and cozy house for a large family located on the northern coast of Crete, next…
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1/1 Floor
€ 190,000
For sale Apartment of 70 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
Villa Villa
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 5-storey villa of 1120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The semi-basement The ground floor…
Villa 2 room villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 371 sq.meters in Athens. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa 5 room villa
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 4
€ 1,500,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Athens. The basement consists of one bedroom, on…
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms
2/1 Floor
€ 85,000
For sale Apartment of 53 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Skioessa, Greece
9 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale 3-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of 3 bedr…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Lefkimmi, Greece
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 89,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The semi-basement consists …
3 room townhouse
Melissochori, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale maisonette of 310 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-…
2 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
130 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 328,591
Townhouse for sale with an area of 130 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. Tynhouse is located on 3…
3 room apartment
Chaniotis, Greece
2 bath
105 m²
€ 583,157
Property Code: 3-1204 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pallini Chaniotis for €600.000 . This 105 sq.…
Properties features in Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map