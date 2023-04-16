Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Pentalofos, Greece

3 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Neochorouda, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Neochorouda, Greece
1 bath 225 m²
€ 260,000
Property Code: HPS2735 - Villa FOR SALE in Oreokastro Center for €260.000. This 225 sq. m. V…
Villa 9 room villain Pentalofos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Pentalofos, Greece
16 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa 6 room villain Neochorouda, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Neochorouda, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 4
€ 2,200,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 412 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one b…
