  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Pentalofos

Pool Residential properties for sale in Pentalofos, Greece

3 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Neochorouda, Greece
2 room apartment
Neochorouda, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 115,000
For sale Apartment of 76 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground …
3 room townhousein Neochorouda, Greece
3 room townhouse
Neochorouda, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The groun…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Neochorouda, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Neochorouda, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 295,000
For sale maisonette of 172 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The first…
