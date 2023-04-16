Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Pentalofos

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Pentalofos, Greece

6 properties total found
Townhouse 5 roomsin Neochorouda, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Neochorouda, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 280,000
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 4 levels. There is …
Villa 6 room villain Neochorouda, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Neochorouda, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 4
€ 2,200,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 412 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one b…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Neochorouda, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Neochorouda, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 295,000
For sale maisonette of 172 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The first…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Neochorouda, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Neochorouda, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
For sale 2-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Neochorouda, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Neochorouda, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 240,000
For sale 3-storey house of 195 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 12 bedroomsin Neochorouda, Greece
Cottage 12 bedrooms
Neochorouda, Greece
16 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,400,000
For sale 3-storey house of 650 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir