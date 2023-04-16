Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Pentalofos

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Pentalofos, Greece

6 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Neochorouda, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Neochorouda, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Townhouse 5 roomsin Neochorouda, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Neochorouda, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 280,000
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 4 levels. There is …
Villa 6 room villain Neochorouda, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Neochorouda, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 4
€ 2,200,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 412 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one b…
Townhousein Pentalofos, Greece
Townhouse
Pentalofos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 83,750
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The groun…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Neochorouda, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Neochorouda, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 295,000
For sale maisonette of 172 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The first…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Neochorouda, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Neochorouda, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
For sale 2-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir