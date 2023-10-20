UAE
Realting.com
Residential
Greece
Pentalofos
Houses
Houses for sale in Pentalofos, Greece
villas
3
cottages
6
townhouses
5
House
Clear all
19 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Neochorouda, Greece
6
2
200 m²
1/1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€265,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Neochorouda, Greece
3
1
180 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€360,000
Recommend
6 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with garage
Neochorouda, Greece
6
400 m²
-1
Galini SALE Townhouse 6 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 2 Kitchen 3 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 400 m2, 4 Le…
€580,000
Recommend
4 room house with fireplace, with landscape design, with dressing room
Neochorouda, Greece
4
340 m²
-1
€410,000
Recommend
7 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with garden
Neochorouda, Greece
7
370 m²
-1
Center SALE Townhouse 7 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 370 m2, 4 Le…
€380,000
Recommend
4 room house
Neochorouda, Greece
4
1
150 m²
Property Code: HPS3361 - House FOR SALE in Oreokastro Galini for €250.000 . This 150 sq. m. …
€250,000
Recommend
4 room house
Neochorouda, Greece
4
1
340 m²
Property Code: HPS3362 - House FOR SALE in Oreokastro Galini for €410.000 . This 340 sq. m. …
€410,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Neochorouda, Greece
4
1
225 m²
Property Code: HPS2735 - Villa FOR SALE in Oreokastro Center for €260.000. This 225 sq. m. V…
€260,000
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa with furnishings
Pentalofos, Greece
16
5
800 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€1,40M
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Pentalofos, Greece
8
1
292 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 292 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 3 bed…
€250,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Neochorouda, Greece
7
4
412 m²
4
For sale 5-storey villa of 412 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one b…
€2,20M
Recommend
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Pentalofos, Greece
3
1
160 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The groun…
€83,750
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Neochorouda, Greece
7
3
258 m²
3
For sale 3-storey house of 258 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€380,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with furnishings
Neochorouda, Greece
4
1
105 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The groun…
€150,000
Recommend
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Neochorouda, Greece
6
1
172 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 172 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The first…
€295,000
Recommend
Townhouse with furnishings
Neochorouda, Greece
1
112 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 112 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has one level. There is…
€200,000
Recommend
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Neochorouda, Greece
8
3
350 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€1,50M
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Neochorouda, Greece
6
2
195 m²
3
For sale 3-storey house of 195 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€240,000
Recommend
Cottage 12 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Neochorouda, Greece
16
6
650 m²
3
For sale 3-storey house of 650 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€1,40M
Recommend
