  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Pentalofos
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Pentalofos, Greece

3 room apartmentin Neochorouda, Greece
3 room apartment
Neochorouda, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale Apartment of 134 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground…
4 room apartmentin Neochorouda, Greece
4 room apartment
Neochorouda, Greece
2 bath 180 m²
€ 250,000
Property Code: HPS3557 - Apartment FOR SALE in Oreokastro Palaiokastro for €250.000 . This 1…
1 room apartmentin Pentalofos, Greece
1 room apartment
Pentalofos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale Apartment of 0 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. I…
2 room apartmentin Neochorouda, Greece
2 room apartment
Neochorouda, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 3/4 Floor
€ 85,000
For sale Apartment of 101 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd fl…
2 room apartmentin Neochorouda, Greece
2 room apartment
Neochorouda, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 115,000
For sale Apartment of 76 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground …
3 room apartmentin Neochorouda, Greece
3 room apartment
Neochorouda, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 185,000
For sale Apartment of 116 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd fl…
