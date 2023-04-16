Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Pentalofos

Residential properties for sale in Pentalofos, Greece

21 property total found
3 room apartmentin Neochorouda, Greece
3 room apartment
Neochorouda, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale Apartment of 134 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Neochorouda, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Neochorouda, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
4 room apartmentin Neochorouda, Greece
4 room apartment
Neochorouda, Greece
2 bath 180 m²
€ 250,000
Property Code: HPS3557 - Apartment FOR SALE in Oreokastro Palaiokastro for €250.000 . This 1…
1 room apartmentin Pentalofos, Greece
1 room apartment
Pentalofos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale Apartment of 0 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. I…
Townhouse 5 roomsin Neochorouda, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Neochorouda, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 280,000
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 4 levels. There is …
Villa 4 room villain Neochorouda, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Neochorouda, Greece
1 bath 225 m²
€ 260,000
Property Code: HPS2735 - Villa FOR SALE in Oreokastro Center for €260.000. This 225 sq. m. V…
Villa 9 room villain Pentalofos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Pentalofos, Greece
16 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Pentalofos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Pentalofos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
For sale 2-storey house of 292 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 3 bed…
Villa 6 room villain Neochorouda, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Neochorouda, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 4
€ 2,200,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 412 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one b…
Townhousein Pentalofos, Greece
Townhouse
Pentalofos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 83,750
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The groun…
2 room apartmentin Neochorouda, Greece
2 room apartment
Neochorouda, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 3/4 Floor
€ 85,000
For sale Apartment of 101 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd fl…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Neochorouda, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Neochorouda, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 380,000
For sale 3-storey house of 258 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
2 room apartmentin Neochorouda, Greece
2 room apartment
Neochorouda, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 115,000
For sale Apartment of 76 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground …
3 room townhousein Neochorouda, Greece
3 room townhouse
Neochorouda, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The groun…
3 room apartmentin Neochorouda, Greece
3 room apartment
Neochorouda, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 185,000
For sale Apartment of 116 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd fl…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Neochorouda, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Neochorouda, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 295,000
For sale maisonette of 172 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The first…
Townhousein Neochorouda, Greece
Townhouse
Neochorouda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale maisonette of 112 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has one level. There i…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Neochorouda, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Neochorouda, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
For sale 2-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Neochorouda, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Neochorouda, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 102,000
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 lev…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Neochorouda, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Neochorouda, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 240,000
For sale 3-storey house of 195 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 12 bedroomsin Neochorouda, Greece
Cottage 12 bedrooms
Neochorouda, Greece
16 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,400,000
For sale 3-storey house of 650 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir