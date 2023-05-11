Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

demos kerkyras
82
Corfu
81
Municipality of Ermionida
22
Municipal Unit of Kranidi
13
Municipality of Corinth
12
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
12
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
12
Corinth
9
109 properties total found
Villa Villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa Villa
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,650,000
Villa Villa in Barbati, Greece
Villa Villa
Barbati, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 552,500
Villa Villa in Gouvia, Greece
Villa Villa
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Villa 5 room villa in Barbati, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Barbati, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 3
€ 552,500
Villa 4 room villa in Katavolos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Katavolos, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 2,250,000
Villa Villa in Pelekas, Greece
Villa Villa
Pelekas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
Villa 9 room villa in Egira, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Egira, Greece
Rooms 10
Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
Villa 3 room villa in Chalikounas, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Chalikounas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€ 1,100,000
Villa Villa in Ano Korakiana, Greece
Villa Villa
Ano Korakiana, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,150,000
Villa 5 room villa in Gouvia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
Villa 4 room villa in Agios Stefanos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Stefanos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
Villa 5 room villa in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 610,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
Villa 4 room villa in Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 390,000
Villa 4 room villa in Gouvia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 2,700,000
Villa 4 room villa in Portocheli, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Portocheli, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
Villa 9 room villa in Portocheli, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Portocheli, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Villa Villa in Western Greece, Greece
Villa Villa
Western Greece, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Villa 6 room villa in Kerasia, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Kerasia, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Portocheli, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Portocheli, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Villa Villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa Villa
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Villa 5 room villa in Barbati, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Barbati, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
€ 6,900,000
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Nissaki, Greece
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Nissaki, Greece
Rooms 7
Number of floors 4
€ 3,500,000
Villa Villa in Longos, Greece
Villa Villa
Longos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
€ 1,000,000
Villa Villa in Vranganiotika, Greece
Villa Villa
Vranganiotika, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Villa 2 room villa in Astrakeri, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Astrakeri, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
Villa 6 room villa in Lixouri, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Lixouri, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 2,995,000
Villa 3 room villa in Petrothalassa Ermionis, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Petrothalassa Ermionis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
Villa 3 room villa in agios aimilianos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
agios aimilianos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
Villa 5 room villa in Kardamas, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Kardamas, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000

Properties features in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
