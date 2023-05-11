Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

demos kerkyras
82
Corfu
81
Municipality of Ermionida
22
Municipal Unit of Kranidi
13
Municipality of Corinth
12
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
12
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
12
Corinth
9
Show more
Villa To archive
Clear all
125 properties total found
Villa Villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa Villa
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,650,000
Villa Villa in Barbati, Greece
Villa Villa
Barbati, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 552,500
Villa Villa in Gouvia, Greece
Villa Villa
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Villa 5 room villa in Barbati, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Barbati, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 3
€ 552,500
Villa 4 room villa in Katavolos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Katavolos, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 2,250,000
Villa 3 room villa in Sinarades, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Sinarades, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Villa Villa in Pelekas, Greece
Villa Villa
Pelekas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
Villa Villa in plagia, Greece
Villa Villa
plagia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
Villa 9 room villa in Egira, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Egira, Greece
Rooms 10
Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
Villa 3 room villa in Chalikounas, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Chalikounas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€ 1,100,000
Villa Villa in Ano Korakiana, Greece
Villa Villa
Ano Korakiana, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,150,000
Villa 5 room villa in mertikaiika, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
mertikaiika, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
Villa 5 room villa in Gouvia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
Villa 5 room villa in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 610,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
Villa 4 room villa in Gouvia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 2,700,000
Villa Villa in Benitses, Greece
Villa Villa
Benitses, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,650,000
Villa 4 room villa in Portocheli, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Portocheli, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
Villa 4 room villa in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
Villa 3 room villa with Investments in Sivota, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with Investments
Sivota, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
Villa 6 room villa in Sivota, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Sivota, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,800,000
Villa 5 room villa in Viros, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Viros, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
Villa 9 room villa in Portocheli, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Portocheli, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Villa Villa in Western Greece, Greece
Villa Villa
Western Greece, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Villa 6 room villa in Kerasia, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Kerasia, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Portocheli, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Portocheli, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Villa Villa in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa Villa
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Villa Villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa Villa
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Villa Villa in Gouvia, Greece
Villa Villa
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Villa 5 room villa in Barbati, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Barbati, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
€ 6,900,000

Properties features in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir