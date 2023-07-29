Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  5. Townhouses

Pool Townhouses for sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

Corfu
47
Municipality of Corfu
47
Municipality of Corinth
17
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
14
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
14
Corinth
10
Loutraki
8
Municipality of Sikyona
8
Show more
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Figs, Greece
3 room townhouse
Figs, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 118 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€ 315,000
3 room townhouse in Galataki, Greece
3 room townhouse
Galataki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€ 370,000
Townhouse 4 rooms in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 224 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has one level. Extras…
€ 422,500
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
€ 360,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Dry, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Dry, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
€ 320,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Diminio, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Diminio, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
€ 350,000

Properties features in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir