Show properties list
Realting.com
Residential
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Townhouses
Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece
Corfu
47
Municipality of Corfu
47
Municipality of Corinth
17
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
14
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
14
Corinth
10
Loutraki
8
Municipality of Sikyona
8
Municipality of Velo and Vocha
6
Municipal Unit of Sikyona
6
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina
5
Municipality of Patras
4
Municipal Unit of Xylokastro
4
Municipality of Argos and Mykines
3
Municipality of Ermionida
3
Municipality of Nafpaktia
3
Municipal Unit of Kranidi
3
Municipal Unit of Patras
3
Municipal Unit of Solygeia
3
Municipal Unit of Velos
3
Townhouse
Clear all
64 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
3 room townhouse
Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
4
1
1
For sale maisonette of 133 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€ 265,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
4
1
1
For sale maisonette of 113 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€ 245,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Galataki, Greece
5
2
3
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€ 370,000
Recommend
Townhouse 5 rooms
Palea Epidhavros, Greece
5
1
For sale maisonette of 164 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€ 400,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 rooms
Liapades, Greece
4
2
For sale maisonette of 124 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€ 140,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Liapades, Greece
4
2
1
For sale, a house of 145 sq.m located in Liapades, in the very heart of the village! The pro…
Price on request
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Kouramaditika, Greece
5
2
3
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€ 300,000
Recommend
Townhouse 6 rooms
Karousades, Greece
6
1
For sale maisonette of 106 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has one level. T…
€ 200,000
Recommend
Townhouse
Agios Gordios, Greece
1
2
Unfinished maisonette of 190 sq.m. in Corfu for sale. The maisonette consists of 2 levels. T…
€ 300,000
Recommend
Townhouse
Alepochori, Greece
1
1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
€ 200,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alepochori, Greece
4
1
3
For sale under construction maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€ 180,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Romanian, Greece
5
2
1
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€ 180,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Korakades, Greece
3
2
1
For sale maisonette of 78 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 3 levels. The…
€ 85,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pisia, Greece
6
2
1
For sale maisonette of 207 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground fl…
€ 450,000
Recommend
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
8
2
1
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€ 550,000
Recommend
Townhouse
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
1
1
Cottage for sale total area of 840 sq. m consisting of four levels. In the basement are st…
€ 850,000
Recommend
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Nea Tiryntha, Greece
9
5
4
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 4 levels. T…
€ 470,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Agios Markos, Greece
5
3
2
For sale under construction maisonette of 170 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonet…
€ 320,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Ioanian Islands, Greece
5
1
1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€ 320,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kassiopi, Greece
6
4
1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€ 270,000
Recommend
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Dassia, Greece
8
6
1
For sale maisonette of 340 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€ 1,100,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Agios Ioannis, Greece
4
3
1
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€ 1,280,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
4
1
1
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€ 360,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Dry, Greece
3
2
1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
€ 320,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
3
1
1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
€ 210,000
Recommend
Townhouse
Platanite, Greece
1
1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has one level. The ow…
€ 165,000
Recommend
Townhouse
Gerakas, Greece
1
1
We offer for sale two maisonettes, with a total area of 140 sq.m. Each maisonette consists o…
€ 300,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nerantza, Greece
4
2
1
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€ 225,000
Recommend
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
7
4
1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-base…
€ 425,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Mina, Greece
4
1
1
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€ 225,000
Recommend
