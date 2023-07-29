Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

Corfu
47
Municipality of Corfu
47
Municipality of Corinth
17
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
14
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
14
Corinth
10
Loutraki
8
Municipality of Sikyona
8
3 room townhouse in Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
3 room townhouse
Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 133 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€ 265,000
3 room townhouse in Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
3 room townhouse
Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 113 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€ 245,000
3 room townhouse in Galataki, Greece
3 room townhouse
Galataki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€ 370,000
Townhouse 5 rooms in Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 164 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€ 400,000
Townhouse 4 rooms in Liapades, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Liapades, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 124 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€ 140,000
3 room townhouse in Liapades, Greece
3 room townhouse
Liapades, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale, a house of 145 sq.m located in Liapades, in the very heart of the village! The pro…
Price on request
3 room townhouse in Kouramaditika, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kouramaditika, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€ 300,000
Townhouse 6 rooms in Karousades, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms
Karousades, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 106 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has one level. T…
€ 200,000
Townhouse in Agios Gordios, Greece
Townhouse
Agios Gordios, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
Unfinished maisonette of 190 sq.m. in Corfu for sale. The maisonette consists of 2 levels. T…
€ 300,000
Townhouse in Alepochori, Greece
Townhouse
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
€ 200,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Alepochori, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€ 180,000
3 room townhouse in Romanian, Greece
3 room townhouse
Romanian, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€ 180,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Korakades, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Korakades, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 78 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 3 levels. The…
€ 85,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pisia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 207 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground fl…
€ 450,000
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€ 550,000
Townhouse in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Cottage for sale total area of ​​840 sq. m consisting of four levels. In the basement are st…
€ 850,000
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 4 levels. T…
€ 470,000
3 room townhouse in Agios Markos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Agios Markos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction maisonette of 170 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonet…
€ 320,000
3 room townhouse in Ioanian Islands, Greece
3 room townhouse
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€ 320,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kassiopi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kassiopi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€ 270,000
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Dassia, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Dassia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 340 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€ 1,100,000
3 room townhouse in Agios Ioannis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Agios Ioannis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€ 1,280,000
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€ 360,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Dry, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Dry, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
€ 320,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
€ 210,000
Townhouse in Platanite, Greece
Townhouse
Platanite, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has one level. The ow…
€ 165,000
Townhouse in Gerakas, Greece
Townhouse
Gerakas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale two maisonettes, with a total area of 140 sq.m. Each maisonette consists o…
€ 300,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nerantza, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nerantza, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€ 225,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-base…
€ 425,000
3 room townhouse in Mina, Greece
3 room townhouse
Mina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€ 225,000

