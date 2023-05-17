Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Studios

Seaview Studios for Sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 6/1
Price on request
For sale under construction apartment of 115 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
Villa 5 room villa in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 2 room villa in Ano Mera, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Ano Mera, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€ 630,000
Mykonos Kanalia area, inepetent villa of 95 sq.m. on a plot of 4000sq.m. traditional country…
2 room apartment in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/1
€ 150,000
For sale apartment of 87 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
House in Athens, Greece
House
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
€ 700,499
Villa with a total area of 240 square meters. m, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, guest apartme…
2 room apartment in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/1
€ 320,000
For sale apartment of 96 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…
2 room apartment in Kalandra, Greece
2 room apartment
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€ 92,400
Property Code: 4-808 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kassandra Fourka for €95.000 . This 65 sq. m. A…
3 room house in Peloponnese Region, Greece
3 room house
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 11138 - House FOR SALE in North Kinouria Koutroufa for €139.000 . This 112 sq…
1 room apartment in Skala Fourkas, Greece
1 room apartment
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 78,000
For sale apartment of 42 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
9 room apartment in Korinos, Greece
9 room apartment
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 15
Number of floors 2
€ 650,000
For sale apartment of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the f…
5 room house in Chaniotis, Greece
5 room house
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
€ 450,000
Luxury villas are located in a popular tourist village named Hanioti 500 meters to the nice …

Properties features in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir