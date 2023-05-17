Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Studios

Mountain View Studios for Sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Cottage 4 bedrooms in Athens, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 2-storey house of 79 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
3 room house in Pefkochori, Greece
3 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
€ 465,548
Property Code: HPS840 - House FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €460.000 . This 150 sq. m. …
3 room apartment in bochaiko, Greece
3 room apartment
bochaiko, Greece
Rooms 3
Floor 1/1
€ 100,000
For sale apartment of 56 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
2 room apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 730,000
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
5 room house in Greece, Greece
5 room house
Greece, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 400,285
Townhouse for sale with an area of 164 sq.m in West Peloponnese. Tynhouse is located on 0 le…
Villa 4 room villa in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 1
€ 2,750,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 630 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bathro…
2 room house in Region of Crete, Greece
2 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
€ 695,496
For sale 1-storey villa of 100 square meters on the island of Crete at the construction stag…
Villa 4 room villa in Vromoneri, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Vromoneri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 525,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The ground floor…
3 room apartment in Rafina, Greece
3 room apartment
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale apartment of 124 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
2 room house in Athens, Greece
2 room house
Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 1
€ 300,000
ISLAND THASSOS - AREA ASTRIS 2 HOUSES IN PLOT 165 TM 1280 TM. VIEW ENDLESS MOUNTAIN AND SEA,…
4 room house in Chaniotis, Greece
4 room house
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
€ 520,000
Luxury houses are located in a popular tourist village named Hanioti 500 meters to nice sand…
Villa 4 room villa in Astiraki, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Astiraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,050,000
For sale is a luxury 4-bedroom villa, of 250 sq.m. overlooking the city of Heraklion, in Cre…

Properties features in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir