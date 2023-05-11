Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

442 properties total found
Villa Villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa Villa
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,650,000
3 room cottage in Spartilas, Greece
3 room cottage
Spartilas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
3 room cottage in Sgourades, Greece
3 room cottage
Sgourades, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 200,000
Villa Villa in Barbati, Greece
Villa Villa
Barbati, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 552,500
1 room apartment in Gouvia, Greece
1 room apartment
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
Cottage 9 bedrooms in Benitses, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Benitses, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 1
€ 960,000
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Kanali, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Kanali, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
Villa Villa in Gouvia, Greece
Villa Villa
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
1 room apartment in Acharavi, Greece
1 room apartment
Acharavi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
Villa 5 room villa in Barbati, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Barbati, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 3
€ 552,500
Townhouse 4 rooms in demos kerkyras, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
demos kerkyras, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 3
€ 422,500
3 room townhouse in Spartilas, Greece
3 room townhouse
Spartilas, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 312,000
1 room apartment in Gefyra, Greece
1 room apartment
Gefyra, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 980,000
Townhouse 5 rooms in Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
1 room apartment in Palaiokastritsa, Greece
1 room apartment
Palaiokastritsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 205,000
Townhouse in Lakka, Greece
Townhouse
Lakka, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
Cottage 5 rooms in geliniatika, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
geliniatika, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
1 room apartment in demos kerkyras, Greece
1 room apartment
demos kerkyras, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 130,000
Cottage 14 rooms in Gouvia, Greece
Cottage 14 rooms
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 14
Number of floors 1
€ 640,000
Cottage 14 rooms in demos kerkyras, Greece
Cottage 14 rooms
demos kerkyras, Greece
Rooms 14
Floor 1/1
€ 2,900,000
Cottage 5 rooms in Petrothalassa, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Petrothalassa, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 405,000
Townhouse in Gouvia, Greece
Townhouse
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
3 room apartment in bochaiko, Greece
3 room apartment
bochaiko, Greece
Rooms 3
Floor 1/1
€ 100,000
Villa 4 room villa in Katavolos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Katavolos, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 2,250,000
3 room apartment in Kineta, Greece
3 room apartment
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 2
€ 2,300,000
3 room apartment in Chlomos, Greece
3 room apartment
Chlomos, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 3
€ 90,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Antiperni, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Antiperni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 400,000
Villa 3 room villa in Sinarades, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Sinarades, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
4 room apartment in demos kerkyras, Greece
4 room apartment
demos kerkyras, Greece
Rooms 4
Floor 4/1
€ 900,000
Cottage 8 rooms in Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Cottage 8 rooms
Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Rooms 8
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000

Properties features in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
