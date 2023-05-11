UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
9
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece
demos kerkyras
488
Corfu
481
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
80
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
72
Municipality of Corinth
71
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina
41
Municipality of Ermionida
39
Loutraki
36
Corinth
33
Municipality of Patras
25
Municipal Unit of Kranidi
25
Municipality of Velo and Vocha
23
Municipality of Aigialeia
21
Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio
21
Zakynthos Municipality
17
Municipality of Nafplio
14
Municipality of Pyrgos
14
Municipality of West Mani
11
Municipal Unit of Ermioni
10
demos leukadas
3
Show more
Show less
Clear all
442 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Villa Villa
Kineta, Greece
1
1
€ 2,650,000
3 room cottage
Spartilas, Greece
4
2
1
€ 250,000
3 room cottage
Sgourades, Greece
4
1
2
€ 200,000
Villa Villa
Barbati, Greece
1
1
€ 552,500
1 room apartment
Gouvia, Greece
1
1
€ 480,000
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Benitses, Greece
11
7
1
€ 960,000
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Kanali, Greece
8
3
1
€ 330,000
Villa Villa
Gouvia, Greece
1
1
Price on request
1 room apartment
Acharavi, Greece
1
1
€ 850,000
Villa 5 room villa
Barbati, Greece
5
3
€ 552,500
Townhouse 4 rooms
demos kerkyras, Greece
4
3
€ 422,500
3 room townhouse
Spartilas, Greece
3
1
€ 312,000
1 room apartment
Gefyra, Greece
1
1
€ 980,000
Townhouse 5 rooms
Palea Epidhavros, Greece
5
1
€ 400,000
1 room apartment
Palaiokastritsa, Greece
1
1
€ 205,000
Townhouse
Lakka, Greece
1
1
€ 220,000
Cottage 5 rooms
geliniatika, Greece
5
1
€ 320,000
1 room apartment
demos kerkyras, Greece
2
1
2/1
€ 130,000
Cottage 14 rooms
Gouvia, Greece
14
1
€ 640,000
Cottage 14 rooms
demos kerkyras, Greece
14
1/1
€ 2,900,000
Cottage 5 rooms
Petrothalassa, Greece
5
1
€ 405,000
Townhouse
Gouvia, Greece
1
2
€ 480,000
3 room apartment
bochaiko, Greece
3
1/1
€ 100,000
Villa 4 room villa
Katavolos, Greece
4
1
€ 2,250,000
3 room apartment
Kineta, Greece
3
2
€ 2,300,000
3 room apartment
Chlomos, Greece
3
3
€ 90,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Antiperni, Greece
3
2
2
€ 400,000
Villa 3 room villa
Sinarades, Greece
3
1
€ 1,000,000
4 room apartment
demos kerkyras, Greece
4
4/1
€ 900,000
Cottage 8 rooms
Palea Epidhavros, Greece
8
1
€ 130,000
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
15
Properties features in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map