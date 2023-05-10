UAE
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
9
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
Greece
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece
Municipal Unit of Diakopto
11
Municipal Unit of Sikyona
11
Municipal Unit of Solygeia
8
Municipality of Argos and Mykines
7
Municipality of Ilida
7
Municipality of Nafpaktia
7
Municipal Unit of Agioi Theodoroi
7
Municipal Unit of Evrostina
7
Municipal Unit of Saronikos
7
Municipal Unit of Nafplio
6
Municipality of Andravida and Kyllini
5
Municipality of East Mani
5
Municipality of Epidaurus
5
Municipality of Messini
5
Argos
4
Municipality of Aktio and Vonitsa
4
Municipal Unit of Dymi
4
Municipal Unit of Epidavros
4
Municipal Unit of Paralia
4
Municipality of Zacharo
3
Show more
Show less
Clear all
427 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Villa Villa
Kineta, Greece
1
1
€ 2,650,000
3 room cottage
Spartilas, Greece
4
2
1
€ 250,000
3 room cottage
Sgourades, Greece
4
1
2
€ 200,000
1 room apartment
Gouvia, Greece
1
1
€ 480,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms
ampelokepoi, Greece
6
2
1
€ 945,000
Cottage 6 rooms
Agii Deka, Greece
6
2
€ 285,000
3 room cottage
Kanakades, Greece
3
2
€ 95,000
Townhouse 5 rooms
Palea Epidhavros, Greece
5
1
€ 400,000
Townhouse 4 rooms
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
4
1
€ 155,000
1 room apartment
Palaiokastritsa, Greece
1
1
€ 205,000
Cottage 14 rooms
Gouvia, Greece
14
1
€ 640,000
Cottage 5 rooms
Petrothalassa, Greece
5
1
€ 405,000
Townhouse
Gouvia, Greece
1
2
€ 480,000
3 room cottage
Kentroma, Greece
3
1
€ 255,000
Villa 4 room villa
Katavolos, Greece
4
1
€ 2,250,000
3 room townhouse
Giannades, Greece
3
1
€ 55,000
4 room apartment
Liapades, Greece
4
2
€ 140,000
1 room apartment
Antiperni, Greece
1
1
€ 75,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Antiperni, Greece
3
2
2
€ 400,000
Cottage 6 rooms
Ermioni, Greece
6
1
€ 350,000
Cottage 5 rooms
Liapades, Greece
5
1
Price on request
Cottage 8 rooms
Palea Epidhavros, Greece
8
1
€ 130,000
Villa Villa
Pelekas, Greece
1
1
€ 2,200,000
Villa Villa
plagia, Greece
1
1
€ 490,000
Villa 9 room villa
Egira, Greece
10
1
€ 680,000
Villa 3 room villa
Chalikounas, Greece
4
3
2
€ 1,100,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Dafnata, Greece
2
1
1
€ 60,000
3 room apartment
Kamara, Greece
4
2
2
€ 190,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Peroulades, Greece
2
1
1
€ 90,000
3 room townhouse
Kouramaditika, Greece
5
2
3
€ 300,000
Properties features in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
