Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

427 properties total found
Villa Villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa Villa
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,650,000
3 room cottage in Spartilas, Greece
3 room cottage
Spartilas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
3 room cottage in Sgourades, Greece
3 room cottage
Sgourades, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 200,000
1 room apartment in Gouvia, Greece
1 room apartment
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in ampelokepoi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
ampelokepoi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 945,000
Cottage 6 rooms in Agii Deka, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Agii Deka, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 2
€ 285,000
3 room cottage in Kanakades, Greece
3 room cottage
Kanakades, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 2
€ 95,000
Townhouse 5 rooms in Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
Townhouse 4 rooms in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 155,000
1 room apartment in Palaiokastritsa, Greece
1 room apartment
Palaiokastritsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 205,000
Cottage 14 rooms in Gouvia, Greece
Cottage 14 rooms
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 14
Number of floors 1
€ 640,000
Cottage 5 rooms in Petrothalassa, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Petrothalassa, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 405,000
Townhouse in Gouvia, Greece
Townhouse
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
3 room cottage in Kentroma, Greece
3 room cottage
Kentroma, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 255,000
Villa 4 room villa in Katavolos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Katavolos, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 2,250,000
3 room townhouse in Giannades, Greece
3 room townhouse
Giannades, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
4 room apartment in Liapades, Greece
4 room apartment
Liapades, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
€ 140,000
1 room apartment in Antiperni, Greece
1 room apartment
Antiperni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Antiperni, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Antiperni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 400,000
Cottage 6 rooms in Ermioni, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Ermioni, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
Cottage 5 rooms in Liapades, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Liapades, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Cottage 8 rooms in Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Cottage 8 rooms
Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Rooms 8
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
Villa Villa in Pelekas, Greece
Villa Villa
Pelekas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
Villa Villa in plagia, Greece
Villa Villa
plagia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
Villa 9 room villa in Egira, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Egira, Greece
Rooms 10
Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
Villa 3 room villa in Chalikounas, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Chalikounas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€ 1,100,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Dafnata, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Dafnata, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
3 room apartment in Kamara, Greece
3 room apartment
Kamara, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 190,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Peroulades, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Peroulades, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
3 room townhouse in Kouramaditika, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kouramaditika, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 300,000

