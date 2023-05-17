UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Houses
Pool Houses for sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece
Villa Villa
Kineta, Greece
1
1
€ 2,650,000
For sale villa of 400 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the city, the sea, the moun…
Recommend
Villa Villa
Barbati, Greece
1
1
€ 552,500
Available through auction Maisonette of 251 sq.m. on a plot of land of 1,736.24 sq.m., in Ba…
Recommend
Villa Villa
Gouvia, Greece
1
1
Price on request
For sale villa of 460 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. A magnificent view of the city, the …
Recommend
9 room house
Ioanian Islands, Greece
12
570 m²
€ 1,980,000
For sale 5-storey cottage with an area of 570 sq.m in Kefalonia. The first floor consists of…
Recommend
House
Ioanian Islands, Greece
1
146 m²
€ 390,000
Villa for sale with an area of 146 sq.m in Kefalonia. The villa has an angular location. The…
Recommend
6 room house
Ioanian Islands, Greece
8
346 m²
€ 2,995,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 346 square meters.m in Kefalonia. The basement consists of one be…
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Barbati, Greece
5
3
€ 552,500
For sale villa of 251 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.The property boasts …
Recommend
Townhouse 4 rooms
demos kerkyras, Greece
4
3
€ 422,500
For sale maisonette of 224 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has one level. Extras…
Recommend
Townhouse
Gouvia, Greece
1
2
€ 480,000
For sale maisonette of 286 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Katavolos, Greece
4
1
€ 2,250,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace. The o…
Recommend
Villa Villa
Pelekas, Greece
1
1
€ 2,800,000
For sale, a three level villa with panoramic sea view in Kontogialos! The 268 sq.m villa sit…
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa
Egira, Greece
10
1
€ 680,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 449 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . There is a fireplace. The …
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Chalikounas, Greece
4
3
2
€ 1,100,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 155 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Recommend
Villa Villa
Ano Korakiana, Greece
1
1
€ 1,150,000
For sale villa of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace. The owners wil…
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Gouvia, Greece
7
5
1
€ 2,500,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 305 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. consists of 5 bedrooms, liv…
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Stefanos, Greece
5
4
1
€ 750,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 153 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Romanos, Greece
5
2
494 m²
€ 1,300,000
Glyfada Golf area: independent maisonette 494sq.m. Luxurious construction, bright in excelle…
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
8
3
1
€ 610,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
10
7
1
€ 3,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
6
5
1
€ 390,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Gouvia, Greece
5
4
1
€ 2,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 436 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Portocheli, Greece
6
4
1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Romanos, Greece
4
3
310 m²
€ 1,400,000
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette -- Athens South: Glyfada - Golf 310 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms, 3…
Recommend
2 room house with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
3
2
75 m²
1
€ 265,000
In a wonderful location, in the middle of a tree-lined hill in Tolo, there is a luxurious tw…
Recommend
1 room Cottage
Barbati, Greece
1
1
Price on request
In the elite area of Corfu, not far from the capital villa for sale. Major work has been c…
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa
Portocheli, Greece
12
7
1
Price on request
For sale 5-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-baseme…
Recommend
Villa Villa
Western Greece, Greece
1
1
Price on request
For sale villa of 656 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. Villa has front layout has a wonderfull s…
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Kerasia, Greece
6
1
Price on request
This is a complex of three villas located in Kentroma village, in the north east part of Cor…
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Portocheli, Greece
11
5
1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 1100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-basem…
Recommend
Villa Villa
Kineta, Greece
2
1
1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. consists of one bedroom, living roo…
Recommend
