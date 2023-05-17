Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

Municipality of Aigialeia
18
Municipal Unit of Velos
13
Municipality of Sikyona
11
Municipality of West Mani
11
Municipal Unit of Diakopto
11
Municipal Unit of Xylokastro
11
Municipal Unit of Ermioni
10
Municipality of Nafplio
9
129 properties total found
Villa Villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa Villa
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,650,000
For sale villa of 400 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the city, the sea, the moun…
Villa Villa in Barbati, Greece
Villa Villa
Barbati, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 552,500
Available through auction Maisonette of 251 sq.m. on a plot of land of 1,736.24 sq.m., in Ba…
Villa Villa in Gouvia, Greece
Villa Villa
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale villa of 460 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. A magnificent view of the city, the …
9 room house in Ioanian Islands, Greece
9 room house
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Area 570 m²
€ 1,980,000
For sale 5-storey cottage with an area of 570 sq.m in Kefalonia. The first floor consists of…
House in Ioanian Islands, Greece
House
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 146 m²
€ 390,000
Villa for sale with an area of 146 sq.m in Kefalonia. The villa has an angular location. The…
6 room house in Ioanian Islands, Greece
6 room house
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 346 m²
€ 2,995,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 346 square meters.m in Kefalonia. The basement consists of one be…
Villa 5 room villa in Barbati, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Barbati, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 3
€ 552,500
For sale villa of 251 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.The property boasts …
Townhouse 4 rooms in demos kerkyras, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
demos kerkyras, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 3
€ 422,500
For sale maisonette of 224 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has one level. Extras…
Townhouse in Gouvia, Greece
Townhouse
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
For sale maisonette of 286 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
Villa 4 room villa in Katavolos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Katavolos, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 2,250,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace. The o…
Villa Villa in Pelekas, Greece
Villa Villa
Pelekas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,800,000
For sale, a three level villa with panoramic sea view in Kontogialos! The 268 sq.m villa sit…
Villa 9 room villa in Egira, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Egira, Greece
Rooms 10
Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 449 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . There is a fireplace. The …
Villa 3 room villa in Chalikounas, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Chalikounas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€ 1,100,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 155 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa Villa in Ano Korakiana, Greece
Villa Villa
Ano Korakiana, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,150,000
For sale villa of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace. The owners wil…
Villa 5 room villa in Gouvia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 305 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. consists of 5 bedrooms, liv…
Villa 4 room villa in Agios Stefanos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Stefanos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 153 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Romanos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Romanos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 494 m²
€ 1,300,000
Glyfada Golf area: independent maisonette 494sq.m. Luxurious construction, bright in excelle…
Villa 5 room villa in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 610,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Villa 4 room villa in Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 390,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 4 room villa in Gouvia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 2,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 436 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 4 room villa in Portocheli, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Portocheli, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Romanos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Romanos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
€ 1,400,000
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- Athens South: Glyfada - Golf 310 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms, 3…
2 room house with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
2 room house with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
In a wonderful location, in the middle of a tree-lined hill in Tolo, there is a luxurious tw…
1 room Cottage in Barbati, Greece
1 room Cottage
Barbati, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
In the elite area of ​​Corfu, not far from the capital villa for sale. Major work has been c…
Villa 9 room villa in Portocheli, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Portocheli, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 5-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-baseme…
Villa Villa in Western Greece, Greece
Villa Villa
Western Greece, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale villa of 656 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. Villa has front layout has a wonderfull s…
Villa 6 room villa in Kerasia, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Kerasia, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 1
Price on request
This is a complex of three villas located in Kentroma village, in the north east part of Cor…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Portocheli, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Portocheli, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 1100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-basem…
Villa Villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa Villa
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. consists of one bedroom, living roo…

