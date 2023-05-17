UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece
Municipal Unit of Diakopto
11
Municipal Unit of Sikyona
8
Municipal Unit of Solygeia
8
Municipality of Ilida
7
Municipality of Nafpaktia
7
Municipality of Argos and Mykines
6
Municipal Unit of Evrostina
6
Municipal Unit of Saronikos
6
Municipality of Andravida and Kyllini
5
Municipality of East Mani
5
Municipality of Epidaurus
5
Municipality of Messini
5
Municipality of West Achaea
4
Municipal Unit of Dymi
4
Municipal Unit of Epidavros
4
Municipal Unit of Paralia
4
Argos
3
Municipality of Kalamata
3
Municipality of Zacharo
3
Municipal Unit of Nafplio
3
House
Clear all
371 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
3 room cottage
demos kerkyras, Greece
4
2
1
€ 640,000
For sale 4-storey house of 195 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The semi-basement consists …
Recommend
Villa Villa
Kineta, Greece
1
1
€ 2,650,000
For sale villa of 400 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the city, the sea, the moun…
Recommend
3 room cottage
Spartilas, Greece
4
2
1
€ 250,000
For sale 3-storey house of 114 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Recommend
3 room cottage
Sgourades, Greece
4
1
2
€ 200,000
For sale 2-storey house of 124 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Recommend
Villa Villa
Barbati, Greece
1
1
€ 552,500
Available through auction Maisonette of 251 sq.m. on a plot of land of 1,736.24 sq.m., in Ba…
Recommend
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Benitses, Greece
11
7
1
€ 960,000
For sale 2-storey house of 500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Recommend
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Kanali, Greece
8
3
1
€ 330,000
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Recommend
Villa Villa
Gouvia, Greece
1
1
Price on request
For sale villa of 460 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. A magnificent view of the city, the …
Recommend
9 room house
Ioanian Islands, Greece
12
570 m²
€ 1,980,000
For sale 5-storey cottage with an area of 570 sq.m in Kefalonia. The first floor consists of…
Recommend
House
Ioanian Islands, Greece
1
900 m²
€ 1,100,000
Villa for sale with an area of 900 sq.m in Kefalonia under construction. The windows offer s…
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Barbati, Greece
5
3
€ 552,500
For sale villa of 251 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.The property boasts …
Recommend
Townhouse 4 rooms
demos kerkyras, Greece
4
3
€ 422,500
For sale maisonette of 224 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has one level. Extras…
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Spartilas, Greece
3
1
€ 312,000
For sale maisonette of 134 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 1 level. The firs…
Recommend
Townhouse 5 rooms
Palea Epidhavros, Greece
5
1
€ 400,000
For sale maisonette of 164 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Recommend
Townhouse
Lakka, Greece
1
1
€ 220,000
Maisonette of 131,18 sq.m built in 2009 in a plot of 262,01 sq.m in the settlement of Aperga…
Recommend
Cottage 5 rooms
geliniatika, Greece
5
1
€ 320,000
For sale 0-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . There is a fireplace. The …
Recommend
Cottage 14 rooms
Gouvia, Greece
14
1
€ 640,000
For sale 0-storey house of 450 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace. The o…
Recommend
Cottage 14 rooms
demos kerkyras, Greece
14
1/1
€ 2,900,000
For sale 0-storey house of 343 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace. The o…
Recommend
Cottage 5 rooms
Petrothalassa, Greece
5
1
€ 405,000
For sale 0-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Peloponnese. There is a fireplace. The owners wi…
Recommend
Townhouse
Gouvia, Greece
1
2
€ 480,000
For sale maisonette of 286 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Katavolos, Greece
4
1
€ 2,250,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace. The o…
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Antiperni, Greece
3
2
2
€ 400,000
For sale 2-storey house of 179 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Sinarades, Greece
3
1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 137 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace. The o…
Recommend
Cottage 8 rooms
Palea Epidhavros, Greece
8
1
€ 130,000
For sale under construction 0-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . A magni…
Recommend
Villa Villa
Pelekas, Greece
1
1
€ 2,800,000
For sale, a three level villa with panoramic sea view in Kontogialos! The 268 sq.m villa sit…
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa
Egira, Greece
10
1
€ 680,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 449 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . There is a fireplace. The …
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agnitsini, Greece
5
1
2
€ 260,000
For sale 2-storey house of 164 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Chalikounas, Greece
4
3
2
€ 1,100,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 155 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Peroulades, Greece
2
1
1
€ 90,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house c…
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Dassia, Greece
7
4
3
€ 580,000
For sale, an unfinished house of 355 sq.m on a plot of 4250 sq.m with panoramic sea view, lo…
Recommend
