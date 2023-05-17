Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

3 room cottage in demos kerkyras, Greece
3 room cottage
demos kerkyras, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 640,000
For sale 4-storey house of 195 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The semi-basement consists …
Villa Villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa Villa
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,650,000
For sale villa of 400 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the city, the sea, the moun…
3 room cottage in Spartilas, Greece
3 room cottage
Spartilas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 3-storey house of 114 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
3 room cottage in Sgourades, Greece
3 room cottage
Sgourades, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 200,000
For sale 2-storey house of 124 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa Villa in Barbati, Greece
Villa Villa
Barbati, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 552,500
Available through auction Maisonette of 251 sq.m. on a plot of land of 1,736.24 sq.m., in Ba…
Cottage 9 bedrooms in Benitses, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Benitses, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 1
€ 960,000
For sale 2-storey house of 500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Kanali, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Kanali, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Villa Villa in Gouvia, Greece
Villa Villa
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale villa of 460 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. A magnificent view of the city, the …
9 room house in Ioanian Islands, Greece
9 room house
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Area 570 m²
€ 1,980,000
For sale 5-storey cottage with an area of 570 sq.m in Kefalonia. The first floor consists of…
House in Ioanian Islands, Greece
House
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 900 m²
€ 1,100,000
Villa for sale with an area of 900 sq.m in Kefalonia under construction. The windows offer s…
Villa 5 room villa in Barbati, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Barbati, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 3
€ 552,500
For sale villa of 251 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.The property boasts …
Townhouse 4 rooms in demos kerkyras, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
demos kerkyras, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 3
€ 422,500
For sale maisonette of 224 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has one level. Extras…
3 room townhouse in Spartilas, Greece
3 room townhouse
Spartilas, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 312,000
For sale maisonette of 134 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 1 level. The firs…
Townhouse 5 rooms in Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale maisonette of 164 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Townhouse in Lakka, Greece
Townhouse
Lakka, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
Maisonette of 131,18 sq.m built in 2009 in a plot of 262,01 sq.m in the settlement of Aperga…
Cottage 5 rooms in geliniatika, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
geliniatika, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 0-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . There is a fireplace. The …
Cottage 14 rooms in Gouvia, Greece
Cottage 14 rooms
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 14
Number of floors 1
€ 640,000
For sale 0-storey house of 450 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace. The o…
Cottage 14 rooms in demos kerkyras, Greece
Cottage 14 rooms
demos kerkyras, Greece
Rooms 14
Floor 1/1
€ 2,900,000
For sale 0-storey house of 343 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace. The o…
Cottage 5 rooms in Petrothalassa, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Petrothalassa, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 405,000
For sale 0-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Peloponnese. There is a fireplace. The owners wi…
Townhouse in Gouvia, Greece
Townhouse
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
For sale maisonette of 286 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
Villa 4 room villa in Katavolos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Katavolos, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 2,250,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace. The o…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Antiperni, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Antiperni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 400,000
For sale 2-storey house of 179 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 3 room villa in Sinarades, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Sinarades, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 137 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace. The o…
Cottage 8 rooms in Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Cottage 8 rooms
Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Rooms 8
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale under construction 0-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . A magni…
Villa Villa in Pelekas, Greece
Villa Villa
Pelekas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,800,000
For sale, a three level villa with panoramic sea view in Kontogialos! The 268 sq.m villa sit…
Villa 9 room villa in Egira, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Egira, Greece
Rooms 10
Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 449 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . There is a fireplace. The …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agnitsini, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agnitsini, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 260,000
For sale 2-storey house of 164 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 3 room villa in Chalikounas, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Chalikounas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€ 1,100,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 155 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Peroulades, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Peroulades, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house c…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Dassia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Dassia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
€ 580,000
For sale, an unfinished house of 355 sq.m on a plot of 4250 sq.m with panoramic sea view, lo…

