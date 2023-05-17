Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

Municipality of Sikyona
11
Municipal Unit of Diakopto
11
Municipal Unit of Sikyona
8
Municipal Unit of Solygeia
8
Municipality of Ilida
7
Municipality of Nafpaktia
7
Municipality of Pylos and Nestoras
7
demos kephallenias
6
366 properties total found
3 room cottage in demos kerkyras, Greece
3 room cottage
demos kerkyras, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 640,000
For sale 4-storey house of 195 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The semi-basement consists …
Villa Villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa Villa
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,650,000
For sale villa of 400 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the city, the sea, the moun…
3 room cottage in Spartilas, Greece
3 room cottage
Spartilas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 3-storey house of 114 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
3 room cottage in Sgourades, Greece
3 room cottage
Sgourades, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 200,000
For sale 2-storey house of 124 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in ampelokepoi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
ampelokepoi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 945,000
For sale 2-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Zante. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
9 room house in Ioanian Islands, Greece
9 room house
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Area 570 m²
€ 1,980,000
For sale 5-storey cottage with an area of 570 sq.m in Kefalonia. The first floor consists of…
House in Ioanian Islands, Greece
House
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 146 m²
€ 390,000
Villa for sale with an area of 146 sq.m in Kefalonia. The villa has an angular location. The…
House in Ioanian Islands, Greece
House
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 900 m²
€ 1,100,000
Villa for sale with an area of 900 sq.m in Kefalonia under construction. The windows offer s…
Cottage 6 rooms in Agii Deka, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Agii Deka, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 2
€ 285,000
For sale 0-storey house of 160 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …
3 room cottage in Kanakades, Greece
3 room cottage
Kanakades, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 2
€ 95,000
A detached house of 71.85 sq.m. is available for sale. on a plot of land of 707.96 sq.m., lo…
Townhouse 5 rooms in Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale maisonette of 164 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Townhouse 4 rooms in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 155,000
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
Cottage 14 rooms in Gouvia, Greece
Cottage 14 rooms
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 14
Number of floors 1
€ 640,000
For sale 0-storey house of 450 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace. The o…
Cottage 5 rooms in Petrothalassa, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Petrothalassa, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 405,000
For sale 0-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Peloponnese. There is a fireplace. The owners wi…
Townhouse in Gouvia, Greece
Townhouse
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
For sale maisonette of 286 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
3 room cottage in Kentroma, Greece
3 room cottage
Kentroma, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 255,000
For sale 0-storey house of 60 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving t…
Villa 4 room villa in Katavolos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Katavolos, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 2,250,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace. The o…
3 room townhouse in Giannades, Greece
3 room townhouse
Giannades, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale maisonette of 40 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. The…
Townhouse 4 rooms in Liapades, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Liapades, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
€ 140,000
For sale maisonette of 124 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Antiperni, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Antiperni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 400,000
For sale 2-storey house of 179 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 6 rooms in Ermioni, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Ermioni, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 0-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Cottage 5 rooms in Liapades, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Liapades, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 0-storey house of 147 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace. The o…
Cottage 8 rooms in Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Cottage 8 rooms
Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Rooms 8
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale under construction 0-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . A magni…
Villa Villa in Pelekas, Greece
Villa Villa
Pelekas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,800,000
For sale, a three level villa with panoramic sea view in Kontogialos! The 268 sq.m villa sit…
Villa 9 room villa in Egira, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Egira, Greece
Rooms 10
Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 449 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . There is a fireplace. The …
Villa 3 room villa in Chalikounas, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Chalikounas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€ 1,100,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 155 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Dafnata, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Dafnata, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale 1-storey house of 40 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 2 bedr…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Peroulades, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Peroulades, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house c…
3 room townhouse in Kouramaditika, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kouramaditika, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 300,000
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
3 room cottage in Stroggili, Greece
3 room cottage
Stroggili, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale 0-storey house of 105 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace. The o…

