UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
9
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Property from owners
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Property from owners
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Residential
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Cottages
Pool Cottages for sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece
Municipality of Corinth
22
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
22
Municipality of Aigialeia
13
Corinth
12
Municipality of Velo and Vocha
12
Municipal Unit of Velos
10
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina
9
Zakynthos Municipality
9
Municipality of Patras
8
Loutraki
7
Municipality of Ermionida
7
Municipality of Pylos and Nestoras
5
Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio
5
Municipal Unit of Xylokastro
5
Municipality of Sikyona
4
Municipal Unit of Kranidi
4
Municipality of Kefallinia
3
Municipality of Nafplio
3
Municipal Unit of Patras
3
Zakynthos
3
Show more
Show less
Cottage
Clear all
10 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Romanos, Greece
5
2
494 m²
Glyfada Golf area: independent maisonette 494sq.m. Luxurious construction, bright in excelle…
€ 1,300,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Romanos, Greece
4
3
310 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette -- Athens South: Glyfada - Golf 310 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms, 3…
€ 1,400,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage
Barbati, Greece
1
1
In the elite area of Corfu, not far from the capital villa for sale. Major work has been c…
Price on request
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Benitses, Greece
6
2
1
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€ 1,800,000
Recommend
3 room cottage
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
5
2
1
For sale 2-storey house of 340 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€ 730,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kineta, Greece
8
3
1
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 storeroo…
€ 580,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
1
1
For sale are two buildings with a total area of 128 sq. M, which is located on a land plot o…
€ 600,000
Recommend
Cottage 12 bedrooms
Kompothekrata, Greece
21
12
5
For sale 5-storey house of 570 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The ground floor consists of 4 bedroo…
€ 1,980,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Gouvia, Greece
7
3
1
For sale, an enchanting stone built 3 storey house located in the east of the island of Corf…
€ 850,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Form, Greece
8
3
1
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€ 500,000
Recommend
Properties features in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece
with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL