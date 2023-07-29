Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  5. Cottages

Pool Cottages for sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

Municipality of Corinth
22
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
22
Municipality of Aigialeia
13
Corinth
12
Municipality of Velo and Vocha
12
Municipal Unit of Velos
10
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina
9
Zakynthos Municipality
9
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Romanos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Romanos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 494 m²
Glyfada Golf area: independent maisonette 494sq.m. Luxurious construction, bright in excelle…
€ 1,300,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Romanos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Romanos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- Athens South: Glyfada - Golf 310 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms, 3…
€ 1,400,000
1 room Cottage in Barbati, Greece
1 room Cottage
Barbati, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
In the elite area of ​​Corfu, not far from the capital villa for sale. Major work has been c…
Price on request
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Benitses, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Benitses, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€ 1,800,000
3 room cottage in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 340 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€ 730,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kineta, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 storeroo…
€ 580,000
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale are two buildings with a total area of 128 sq. M, which is located on a land plot o…
€ 600,000
Cottage 12 bedrooms in Kompothekrata, Greece
Cottage 12 bedrooms
Kompothekrata, Greece
Rooms 21
Bathrooms count 12
Number of floors 5
For sale 5-storey house of 570 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The ground floor consists of 4 bedroo…
€ 1,980,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Gouvia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale, an enchanting stone built 3 storey house located in the east of the island of Corf…
€ 850,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Form, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Form, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€ 500,000

