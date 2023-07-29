Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Cottages for Sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

Municipality of Aigialeia
13
Corinth
12
Municipality of Velo and Vocha
12
Municipal Unit of Velos
10
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina
9
Municipal Unit of Diakopto
9
Zakynthos Municipality
9
Municipality of Patras
8
158 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Alepochori, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
€ 190,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Particles, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Particles, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 304 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€ 730,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 145 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists of…
€ 188,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Xanthates, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Xanthates, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€ 385,000
3 room cottage in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 195 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The semi-basement consists …
€ 640,000
3 room cottage in Spartilas, Greece
3 room cottage
Spartilas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 114 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€ 250,000
3 room cottage in Sgourades, Greece
3 room cottage
Sgourades, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 124 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€ 200,000
Cottage 9 bedrooms in Benitses, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Benitses, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€ 960,000
Cottage 5 rooms in Laughing, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Laughing, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . There is a fireplace. The …
€ 320,000
Cottage 14 rooms in Gouvia, Greece
Cottage 14 rooms
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 14
Number of floors 1
For sale, a detached house of 450 sq.m located in Gouvia! The property consists of apartment…
€ 640,000
Cottage 14 rooms in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Cottage 14 rooms
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 14
Floor 1/1
For sale 0-storey house of 343 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace. The o…
€ 2,900,000
Cottage 5 rooms in Petrothalassa, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Petrothalassa, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Peloponnese. There is a fireplace. The owners wi…
€ 405,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Ano Korakiana, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ano Korakiana, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 97 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists of…
€ 130,000
3 room cottage in Antiperni, Greece
3 room cottage
Antiperni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 179 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€ 400,000
Cottage 8 rooms in Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Cottage 8 rooms
Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Rooms 8
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 0-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . A magni…
€ 130,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agnitsini, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agnitsini, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 164 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€ 260,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Peroulades, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Peroulades, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house c…
€ 90,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Dassia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Dassia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
For sale, an unfinished house of 355 sq.m on a plot of 4250 sq.m with panoramic sea view, lo…
€ 580,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Spartilas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Spartilas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€ 380,000
3 room cottage in Chrysanthi, Greece
3 room cottage
Chrysanthi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 98 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 3 bed…
€ 130,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€ 780,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Alepochori, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 134 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€ 210,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Episkopiana, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Episkopiana, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 115 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€ 280,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kineta, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€ 250,000
3 room cottage in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 257 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€ 970,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Mantouki, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Mantouki, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€ 330,000
1 room Cottage in Spartilas, Greece
1 room Cottage
Spartilas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …
€ 520,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Methoni, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Methoni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
€ 430,000
3 room cottage in Douroufi, Greece
3 room cottage
Douroufi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists o…
€ 140,000
1 room Cottage in Agios Georgios, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agios Georgios, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale is a house of 272 sq.m with a sea view in the area of Agios Georgios Pagon in the n…
€ 800,000

