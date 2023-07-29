Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  5. Cottages

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

Municipality of Corinth
22
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
22
Municipality of Aigialeia
13
Corinth
12
Municipality of Velo and Vocha
12
Municipal Unit of Velos
10
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina
9
Zakynthos Municipality
9
Show more
Cottage To archive
Clear all
183 properties total found
3 room cottage in Agios Mattheos, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Mattheos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€ 275,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Particles, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Particles, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 304 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€ 730,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Tsipian, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Tsipian, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€ 170,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 145 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists of…
€ 188,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Xanthates, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Xanthates, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€ 385,000
3 room cottage in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 195 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The semi-basement consists …
€ 640,000
3 room cottage in Spartilas, Greece
3 room cottage
Spartilas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 114 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€ 250,000
3 room cottage in Sgourades, Greece
3 room cottage
Sgourades, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 124 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€ 200,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Vineyards, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Vineyards, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Zante. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€ 945,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agii Deka, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agii Deka, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€ 285,000
3 room cottage in Kanakades, Greece
3 room cottage
Kanakades, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 2
A detached house of 71.85 sq.m. is available for sale. on a plot of land of 707.96 sq.m., lo…
€ 95,000
Cottage 14 rooms in Gouvia, Greece
Cottage 14 rooms
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 14
Number of floors 1
For sale, a detached house of 450 sq.m located in Gouvia! The property consists of apartment…
€ 640,000
Cottage 5 rooms in Petrothalassa, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Petrothalassa, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Peloponnese. There is a fireplace. The owners wi…
€ 405,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Ano Korakiana, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ano Korakiana, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 97 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists of…
€ 130,000
3 room cottage in Antiperni, Greece
3 room cottage
Antiperni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 179 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€ 400,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Ermioni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Ermioni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€ 355,000
Cottage 8 rooms in Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Cottage 8 rooms
Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Rooms 8
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 0-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . A magni…
€ 130,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Peroulades, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Peroulades, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house c…
€ 90,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Stroggili, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Stroggili, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 105 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€ 280,000
Cottage 6 rooms in Skripero, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Skripero, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 2
For sale 0-storey house of 210 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …
€ 170,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Dassia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Dassia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
For sale, an unfinished house of 355 sq.m on a plot of 4250 sq.m with panoramic sea view, lo…
€ 580,000
Cottage 6 rooms in Kompitsi, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Kompitsi, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 2
For sale 0-storey house of 133 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace. The o…
€ 180,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Spartilas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Spartilas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€ 380,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalafationes, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalafationes, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€ 260,000
3 room cottage in Chrysanthi, Greece
3 room cottage
Chrysanthi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 98 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 3 bed…
€ 130,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Alepochori, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 134 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€ 210,000
1 room Cottage in Pelekas, Greece
1 room Cottage
Pelekas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace, air c…
€ 465,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Episkopiana, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Episkopiana, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 115 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€ 280,000
1 room Cottage in Glyfada, Greece
1 room Cottage
Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …
€ 600,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Methoni, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Methoni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
€ 430,000

Properties features in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir