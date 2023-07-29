UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Residential
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Cottages
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece
Municipality of Corinth
22
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
22
Municipality of Aigialeia
13
Corinth
12
Municipality of Velo and Vocha
12
Municipal Unit of Velos
10
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina
9
Zakynthos Municipality
9
Municipality of Patras
8
Loutraki
7
Municipality of Ermionida
7
Municipality of Pylos and Nestoras
5
Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio
5
Municipal Unit of Xylokastro
5
Municipality of Sikyona
4
Municipal Unit of Kranidi
4
Municipality of Kefallinia
3
Municipality of Nafplio
3
Municipal Unit of Patras
3
Zakynthos
3
Cottage
Clear all
183 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
3 room cottage
Agios Mattheos, Greece
5
1
1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€ 275,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Particles, Greece
6
3
1
For sale 2-storey house of 304 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€ 730,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Tsipian, Greece
5
2
1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€ 170,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
3
2
1
For sale 2-storey house of 145 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists of…
€ 188,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Xanthates, Greece
6
3
1
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€ 385,000
Recommend
3 room cottage
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
4
2
1
For sale 4-storey house of 195 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The semi-basement consists …
€ 640,000
Recommend
3 room cottage
Spartilas, Greece
4
2
1
For sale 3-storey house of 114 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€ 250,000
Recommend
3 room cottage
Sgourades, Greece
4
1
2
For sale 2-storey house of 124 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€ 200,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Vineyards, Greece
6
2
1
For sale 2-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Zante. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€ 945,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agii Deka, Greece
4
2
2
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€ 285,000
Recommend
3 room cottage
Kanakades, Greece
3
2
A detached house of 71.85 sq.m. is available for sale. on a plot of land of 707.96 sq.m., lo…
€ 95,000
Recommend
Cottage 14 rooms
Gouvia, Greece
14
1
For sale, a detached house of 450 sq.m located in Gouvia! The property consists of apartment…
€ 640,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 rooms
Petrothalassa, Greece
5
1
For sale 0-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Peloponnese. There is a fireplace. The owners wi…
€ 405,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ano Korakiana, Greece
3
2
2
For sale 2-storey house of 97 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists of…
€ 130,000
Recommend
3 room cottage
Antiperni, Greece
4
2
2
For sale 2-storey house of 179 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€ 400,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Ermioni, Greece
6
2
1
For sale 4-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€ 355,000
Recommend
Cottage 8 rooms
Palea Epidhavros, Greece
8
1
For sale under construction 0-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . A magni…
€ 130,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Peroulades, Greece
2
1
1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house c…
€ 90,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Stroggili, Greece
3
1
For sale 2-storey house of 105 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€ 280,000
Recommend
Cottage 6 rooms
Skripero, Greece
6
2
For sale 0-storey house of 210 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …
€ 170,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Dassia, Greece
7
4
3
For sale, an unfinished house of 355 sq.m on a plot of 4250 sq.m with panoramic sea view, lo…
€ 580,000
Recommend
Cottage 6 rooms
Kompitsi, Greece
6
2
For sale 0-storey house of 133 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace. The o…
€ 180,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Spartilas, Greece
4
2
1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€ 380,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalafationes, Greece
3
2
3
For sale 3-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€ 260,000
Recommend
3 room cottage
Chrysanthi, Greece
4
2
1
For sale 1-storey house of 98 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 3 bed…
€ 130,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Alepochori, Greece
4
2
1
For sale 2-storey house of 134 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€ 210,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage
Pelekas, Greece
1
1
For sale 1-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace, air c…
€ 465,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Episkopiana, Greece
3
2
1
For sale 3-storey house of 115 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€ 280,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage
Glyfada, Greece
1
1
For sale 1-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …
€ 600,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Methoni, Greece
7
4
1
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
€ 430,000
Recommend
