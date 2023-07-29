UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
9
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Property from owners
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Property from owners
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Residential
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Chalets
Pool Chalets for sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece
Chalet
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room townhouse
Triad, Greece
5
3
1
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€ 520,000
Recommend
2 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
5
330 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.m in Halkidiki. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms…
€ 796,146
Recommend
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3
1
5/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. c…
€ 315,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Vourvourou, Greece
7
6
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€ 1,700,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Elounda, Greece
4
2
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 135 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€ 685,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4
2
2
For sale under construction maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has …
€ 335,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Tagarades, Greece
6
2
3
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€ 220,000
Recommend
3 room house
Chaniotis, Greece
3
136 m²
-1
Chaniotis SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 136 m2, 3 Lev…
€ 390,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Athens, Greece
4
1
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
€ 1,350,000
Recommend
3 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
5
174 m²
3
Townhouse for sale with an area of 174 sq.m in Attica. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. The …
€ 398,073
Recommend
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
3
2
142 m²
Property Code: HPS3747 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €400.000 . This 142 sq. …
€ 400,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Hersonissos, Greece
8
2
2
For sale 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one storero…
€ 1,600,000
Recommend
Properties features in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL