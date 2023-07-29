Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  5. Chalets

Pool Chalets for sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

Chalet To archive
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room townhouse in Triad, Greece
3 room townhouse
Triad, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€ 520,000
2 room house in Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
2 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 330 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.m in Halkidiki. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms…
€ 796,146
2 room apartment in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. c…
€ 315,000
Villa 6 room villa in Vourvourou, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Vourvourou, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€ 1,700,000
Villa 3 room villa in Elounda, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Elounda, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 135 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€ 685,000
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has …
€ 335,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Tagarades, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€ 220,000
3 room house in Chaniotis, Greece
3 room house
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 136 m²
Floor -1
Chaniotis SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 136 m2, 3 Lev…
€ 390,000
Villa 2 room villa in Athens, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
€ 1,350,000
3 room house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse for sale with an area of 174 sq.m in Attica. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. The …
€ 398,073
3 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Property Code: HPS3747 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €400.000 . This 142 sq. …
€ 400,000
Villa 4 room villa in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one storero…
€ 1,600,000

Properties features in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir