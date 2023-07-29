Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  5. Chalets

Mountain View Chalets for Sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

Chalet To archive
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 5 room villa in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of 2 be…
€ 2,700,000
5 room house in Central Macedonia, Greece
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 470 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 470 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first…
€ 378,169
2 room house in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2 room house
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Our own project! Without commission for the agency! The complex of maisonettes is located in…
€ 169,181
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Velina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Velina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€ 100,000
3 room house in Peloponnese Region, Greece
3 room house
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Property Code: 1246 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Nafplio Aria for €270.000 . This 120 sq. m. Ma…
Price on request
3 room apartment in Makrygialos, Greece
3 room apartment
Makrygialos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 154 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€ 250,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 156 m²
Floor 5
Karampournaki SALE Apartment 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 156 m…
€ 696,628
Villa 3 room villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€ 1,600,000
House in Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
House
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Villa for sale with an area of 400 square meters on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki regio…
€ 398,073
1 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
1 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
The complex of apartments is located in Nikiti village 600 meters from the great beach. The …
€ 83,000
House in Nea Makri, Greece
House
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Nope Macri is a green area where a pine forest reaches the sea. This small resort town has b…
€ 350,000
3 room cottage in Fourka, Greece
3 room cottage
Fourka, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 b…
€ 350,000

Properties features in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir