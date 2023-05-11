Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

demos kerkyras
76
Corfu
75
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
28
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
23
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina
19
Loutraki
14
Municipality of Patras
11
Municipality of Pyrgos
10
72 properties total found
1 room apartment in Gouvia, Greece
1 room apartment
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
1 room apartment in Acharavi, Greece
1 room apartment
Acharavi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
1 room apartment in Gefyra, Greece
1 room apartment
Gefyra, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 980,000
1 room apartment in Palaiokastritsa, Greece
1 room apartment
Palaiokastritsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 205,000
1 room apartment in demos kerkyras, Greece
1 room apartment
demos kerkyras, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 130,000
3 room apartment in bochaiko, Greece
3 room apartment
bochaiko, Greece
Rooms 3
Floor 1/1
€ 100,000
3 room apartment in Kineta, Greece
3 room apartment
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 2
€ 2,300,000
3 room apartment in Chlomos, Greece
3 room apartment
Chlomos, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 3
€ 90,000
4 room apartment in demos kerkyras, Greece
4 room apartment
demos kerkyras, Greece
Rooms 4
Floor 4/1
€ 900,000
3 room apartment in demos kerkyras, Greece
3 room apartment
demos kerkyras, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 250,000
4 room apartment in Mantouki, Greece
4 room apartment
Mantouki, Greece
Rooms 4
Floor 1/2
€ 450,000
1 room apartment in Loutraki, Greece
1 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 70,000
2 room apartment in demos kerkyras, Greece
2 room apartment
demos kerkyras, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
2 room apartment in Loutraki, Greece
2 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 205,000
1 room apartment in Pelekas, Greece
1 room apartment
Pelekas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
3 room apartment in kallithea, Greece
3 room apartment
kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 195,000
1 room apartment in Loutraki, Greece
1 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
1 room apartment in Astros Beach, Greece
1 room apartment
Astros Beach, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 120,000
2 room apartment in Lampeti, Greece
2 room apartment
Lampeti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/1
€ 165,000
1 room apartment in Raches, Greece
1 room apartment
Raches, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 94,000
1 room apartment in demos kerkyras, Greece
1 room apartment
demos kerkyras, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 160,000
2 room apartment in Diyeliotika, Greece
2 room apartment
Diyeliotika, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/1
€ 160,000
2 room apartment in Assos, Greece
2 room apartment
Assos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 110,000
3 room apartment in Kato Assos, Greece
3 room apartment
Kato Assos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 137,000
2 room apartment in Pisia, Greece
2 room apartment
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 50,000
3 room apartment in Kontokali, Greece
3 room apartment
Kontokali, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 245,000
1 room apartment in demos kerkyras, Greece
1 room apartment
demos kerkyras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 760,000
3 room apartment in nerantza, Greece
3 room apartment
nerantza, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
€ 210,000
3 room apartment in Pisia, Greece
3 room apartment
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
€ 350,000
2 room apartment in Laliotis, Greece
2 room apartment
Laliotis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000

