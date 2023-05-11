Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

demos kerkyras
76
Corfu
75
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
28
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
23
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina
19
Loutraki
14
Municipality of Patras
11
Municipality of Pyrgos
10
Show more
Apartment To archive
Clear all
64 properties total found
1 room apartment in Gouvia, Greece
1 room apartment
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
1 room apartment in Palaiokastritsa, Greece
1 room apartment
Palaiokastritsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 205,000
4 room apartment in Liapades, Greece
4 room apartment
Liapades, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
€ 140,000
1 room apartment in Antiperni, Greece
1 room apartment
Antiperni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
3 room apartment in Kamara, Greece
3 room apartment
Kamara, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 190,000
7 room apartment in Liapades, Greece
7 room apartment
Liapades, Greece
Rooms 7
Floor -1/2
€ 190,000
3 room apartment in Skripero, Greece
3 room apartment
Skripero, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 160,000
2 room apartment in Loutraki, Greece
2 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 205,000
2 room apartment in Loutraki, Greece
2 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 180,000
1 room apartment in Pelekas, Greece
1 room apartment
Pelekas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
2 room apartment in Vonitsa, Greece
2 room apartment
Vonitsa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
1 room apartment in Loutraki, Greece
1 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
2 room apartment in Lampeti, Greece
2 room apartment
Lampeti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 68,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 90,000
1 room apartment in Lampeti, Greece
1 room apartment
Lampeti, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 66,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 130,000
3 room apartment in Kontokali, Greece
3 room apartment
Kontokali, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 245,000
3 room apartment in nerantza, Greece
3 room apartment
nerantza, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
€ 210,000
3 room apartment in Pisia, Greece
3 room apartment
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
€ 350,000
2 room apartment in Laliotis, Greece
2 room apartment
Laliotis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 86,000
3 room apartment in Pisia, Greece
3 room apartment
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 215,000
2 room apartment in Antirio, Greece
2 room apartment
Antirio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 160,000
2 room apartment in Skioessa, Greece
2 room apartment
Skioessa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 90,000
3 room apartment in Skioessa, Greece
3 room apartment
Skioessa, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 6/1
€ 255,000
2 room apartment in nerantza, Greece
2 room apartment
nerantza, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 117,000
2 room apartment in Agii Theodori, Greece
2 room apartment
Agii Theodori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 128,000
2 room apartment in Agii Theodori, Greece
2 room apartment
Agii Theodori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 160,000
1 room apartment in Laliotis, Greece
1 room apartment
Laliotis, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 146,000
2 room apartment in Paralia, Greece
2 room apartment
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 156,900

Properties features in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir