Apartments for sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

Corfu
47
Municipality of Corfu
47
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
24
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
20
Loutraki
14
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina
14
Municipality of Corinth
10
Municipal Unit of Xylokastro
7
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern complex of villas close to the beach, Ermioni, Greece We offer luminous villas with …
€760,500
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of three-storey townhouses in Loutraki, Peloponnese, Greece Luxurious townhouses wi…
€300,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a 170 sq.m apartment in the heart of Corfu town! The apartment is located on the 2…
€1,10M
2 room apartment in Agia Eleni, Greece
2 room apartment
Agia Eleni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 66 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
€91,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
3 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 104 m²
 Apartment of 104 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The apartment is located on the second floor …
€160,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with first coastline in Municipal Unit of Tripoli, Greece
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with first coastline
Municipal Unit of Tripoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated residence with a beach and golf courses, Peloponnesus, Greece We offer furnished apar…
€770,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. …
€215,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
€250,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Loutraki, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 24/25
Apartment with a completely ready-made modern renovation! Equipped with furniture and applia…
€120,120
4 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Kineta, Greece
4 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 138 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
€250,000
2 room apartment in Chrisiida, Greece
2 room apartment
Chrisiida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 116 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
€220,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Galataki, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Galataki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 42 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€90,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Galataki, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Galataki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 52 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€100,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 2
A, Apartment 76 sq.m., 1 level, 2nd floor, at residential area, year of construction 1970, n…
€230,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Kato Pavliana, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Kato Pavliana, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 71 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
€130,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Gouvia, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 115 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
€480,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, near metro in Vineyards, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, near metro
Vineyards, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Ampelokipi vetral of Athens apartment oif 87 sq.m. airy ground floor in very good condition …
€175,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
€360,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Vineyards, Greece
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Vineyards, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
For Sale - Residential Froor apartment - Athens Center: Athens - Ampelokipoi 112 Sq.m., 3 Be…
€425,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Vineyards, Greece
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Vineyards, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
For Sale - Residential Froor apartment - Athens Center: Athens - Ampelokipoi 112 Sq.m., 3 Be…
€312,000
1 room apartment with sea view in Acharavi, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view
Acharavi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 400 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the floo…
€850,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, near metro, with armored door in Vineyards, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, near metro, with armored door
Vineyards, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
€145,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Gefyra, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Gefyra, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 600 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
€980,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Dafnata, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Dafnata, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 1
2 studios for sale in the Benitses area.Apartments 20 sq.m. and 25 sq.m.They consist of one …
€125,000
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with garden in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with garden
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Modern residences on one of the beaches of Xylokastro. 3 levels Simple. Well laid out. Brigh…
€255,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Bohae, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Bohae, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 56 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€100,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with bbq in Peloponnese Region, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with bbq
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Corinth loutra Oreas Elenis apartment of 72 sq.m. ground floor corner and airy in good condi…
€75,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Kineta, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale apartment of 215 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
€2,30M
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Chlomos, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Chlomos, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
€90,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Tripoli, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Tripoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 235 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the…
€160,000

