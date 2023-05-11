UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Peloponnese Region
Villas
Pool Villas for sale in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Municipality of Ermionida
22
Municipal Unit of Kranidi
13
Municipality of Corinth
12
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
12
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
12
Corinth
9
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina
9
Municipal Unit of Ermioni
7
Loutraki
4
Municipal Unit of Xylokastro
3
Villa
Clear all
37 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Villa Villa
Kineta, Greece
1
1
€ 2,650,000
For sale villa of 400 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the city, the sea, the moun…
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
8
3
1
€ 610,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
10
7
1
€ 3,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Villa 4 room villa
Portocheli, Greece
6
4
1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa 9 room villa
Portocheli, Greece
12
7
1
Price on request
For sale 5-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-baseme…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Portocheli, Greece
11
5
1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 1100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-basem…
Villa Villa
Kineta, Greece
2
1
1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. consists of one bedroom, living roo…
Villa 3 room villa
Petrothalassa Ermionis, Greece
5
3
1
€ 900,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The gro…
Villa 3 room villa
agios aimilianos, Greece
6
2
1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 292 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa Villa
Pisia, Greece
2
1
1
€ 750,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 378 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
Villa 4 room villa
kato karbeli, Greece
6
2
1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 484 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 4 room villa
Petrothalassa, Greece
6
4
1
€ 3,500,000
For sale a 4-storey villa of 1.000 sq.m on the Peloponnese peninsula, Porto Heli. The ground…
Villa 6 room villa
kallithea, Greece
8
5
1
€ 1,380,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 3 bedroom…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
agios aimilianos, Greece
8
4
1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa 4 room villa
sykia, Greece
5
4
1
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 384 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Villa 5 room villa
dorouphi, Greece
6
5
1
€ 1,285,000
For sale a delightful villa, located in one of the rapidly developing areas Ermionida, Lioge…
Villa Villa
Portocheli, Greece
1
1
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey villa of350 sq.meters inPeloponnese, near to Porto-Xeli.Villa has a mounta…
Villa 6 room villa
Portocheli, Greece
11
4
1
€ 4,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa 4 room villa
dorouphi, Greece
6
4
1
€ 990,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 248 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-baseme…
Villa 4 room villa
Perachora, Greece
6
7
1
€ 890,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedroo…
Villa 5 room villa
Thermisia, Greece
6
5
1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-baseme…
Villa 4 room villa
agios aimilianos, Greece
6
3
1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa Villa
Porto Germeno, Greece
1
1
€ 2,800,000
Villla Sofia is perfect location for your dream holiday at the sunny Porto Germeno in Greece…
Villa 4 room villa
kamari, Greece
5
2
1
€ 450,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 133 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The gro…
Villa 4 room villa
Petrothalassa Ermionis, Greece
6
2
1
€ 1,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The first floor…
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
6
4
1
€ 670,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Villa 5 room villa
Laliotis, Greece
6
3
1
€ 840,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 484 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Villa 5 room villa
Loutraki, Greece
7
1
1
€ 950,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 376 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
10
2
1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
Villa 9 room villa
Agii Anargyri, Greece
12
6
1
€ 4,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
