Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Peloponnese Region, Greece

Municipality of Corinth
15
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
12
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
12
Corinth
10
Loutraki
8
Municipality of Sikyona
8
Municipality of Velo and Vocha
6
Municipal Unit of Sikyona
6
Show more
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
62 properties total found
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground fl…
€360,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Figs, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Figs, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 118 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€315,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Figs, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Figs, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 1 level. The…
€260,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Galataki, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Galataki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€370,000
Townhouse 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 164 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€400,000
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Alepochori, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
€200,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Alepochori, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€180,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
€360,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Kalo Nero, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kalo Nero, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€130,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Kato Doliana, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kato Doliana, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€250,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings in Astros Beach, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Astros Beach, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
€285,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings in agios stephanos, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
agios stephanos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
€265,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Kineta, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€700,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Grain, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Grain, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€160,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€130,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Grain, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Grain, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 136 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€255,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Pisia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 207 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground fl…
€450,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Paralia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€130,000
Townhouse with furnishings in Lower Verga, Greece
Townhouse with furnishings
Lower Verga, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€250,000
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 4 levels. T…
€470,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Vrachati, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Vrachati, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 147 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€280,000
Townhouse with sea view, with furnishings in Porto Germeno, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Porto Germeno, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 1
Three maisonettes are under construction located in the coastal region of Attica - Alepohori…
€200,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Dry, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Dry, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
€320,000
Townhouse with furnishings in Alepochori, Greece
Townhouse with furnishings
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a maisonette of 400sq.m with a land plot of 2.000sq.m, it is located withi…
€370,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
€210,000
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Gerakas, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Gerakas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale two maisonettes, with a total area of 140 sq.m. Each maisonette consists o…
€300,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Nerantza, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Nerantza, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€225,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-base…
€425,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Mina, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Mina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€225,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Kineta, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€270,000

Properties features in Peloponnese Region, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir