9
Realting.com
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Peloponnese Region
Pool Residential properties for sale in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Municipal Unit of Xylokastro
19
Municipality of Sikyona
16
Municipal Unit of Sikyona
11
Municipality of Trifylia
9
Municipality of Pylos and Nestoras
8
Municipal Unit of Solygeia
8
Municipality of Argos and Mykines
7
Municipal Unit of Agioi Theodoroi
7
Municipal Unit of Evrostina
7
Municipal Unit of Saronikos
7
Municipal Unit of Nafplio
6
Municipality of East Mani
5
Municipality of Epidaurus
5
Municipality of Messini
5
Argos
4
Municipality of Kalamata
4
Municipal Unit of Epidavros
4
Xylokastro
4
Kranidi
3
Nafplio
3
50 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Villa Villa
Kineta, Greece
1
1
€ 2,650,000
For sale villa of 400 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the city, the sea, the moun…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Romanos, Greece
5
2
494 m²
€ 1,300,000
Glyfada Golf area: independent maisonette 494sq.m. Luxurious construction, bright in excelle…
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
8
3
1
€ 610,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
10
7
1
€ 3,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Villa 4 room villa
Portocheli, Greece
6
4
1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Romanos, Greece
4
3
310 m²
€ 1,400,000
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette -- Athens South: Glyfada - Golf 310 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms, 3…
2 room house with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
3
2
75 m²
1
€ 265,000
In a wonderful location, in the middle of a tree-lined hill in Tolo, there is a luxurious tw…
Villa 9 room villa
Portocheli, Greece
12
7
1
Price on request
For sale 5-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-baseme…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Portocheli, Greece
11
5
1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 1100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-basem…
Villa Villa
Kineta, Greece
2
1
1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. consists of one bedroom, living roo…
3 room apartment
kallithea, Greece
4
1
1/1
€ 195,000
For sale apartment of 92 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
kallithea, Greece
6
2
1
€ 360,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
Villa 3 room villa
Petrothalassa Ermionis, Greece
5
3
1
€ 900,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The gro…
Villa 3 room villa
agios aimilianos, Greece
6
2
1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 292 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa Villa
Pisia, Greece
2
1
1
€ 750,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 378 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
Villa 4 room villa
kato karbeli, Greece
6
2
1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 484 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 4 room villa
Petrothalassa, Greece
6
4
1
€ 3,500,000
For sale a 4-storey villa of 1.000 sq.m on the Peloponnese peninsula, Porto Heli. The ground…
Villa 6 room villa
kallithea, Greece
8
5
1
€ 1,380,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 3 bedroom…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
agios aimilianos, Greece
8
4
1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa 4 room villa
sykia, Greece
5
4
1
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 384 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
xeropegado, Greece
3
2
1
€ 320,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
Villa 5 room villa
dorouphi, Greece
6
5
1
€ 1,285,000
For sale a delightful villa, located in one of the rapidly developing areas Ermionida, Lioge…
Villa Villa
Portocheli, Greece
1
1
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey villa of350 sq.meters inPeloponnese, near to Porto-Xeli.Villa has a mounta…
Villa 6 room villa
Portocheli, Greece
11
4
1
€ 4,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa 4 room villa
dorouphi, Greece
6
4
1
€ 990,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 248 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-baseme…
3 room apartment
Pisia, Greece
4
2
1/1
€ 350,000
For sale apartment of 170 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor.…
Villa 4 room villa
Perachora, Greece
6
7
1
€ 890,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedroo…
1 room apartment
Laliotis, Greece
2
1
1
€ 146,000
There is provided for sale an apartment of 58 sq.m. in Eastern Peloponnese. The apartment is…
2 room apartment
Paralia, Greece
3
1
2/1
€ 156,900
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
6
5
1
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
