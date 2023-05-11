Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Peloponnese Region, Greece

Municipal Unit of Xylokastro
19
Municipality of Sikyona
16
Municipality of West Mani
11
Municipal Unit of Sikyona
11
Municipal Unit of Ermioni
10
Municipality of Trifylia
9
Municipality of Pylos and Nestoras
8
Municipal Unit of Solygeia
8
Show more
210 properties total found
Villa Villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa Villa
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,650,000
For sale villa of 400 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the city, the sea, the moun…
1 room apartment in Gefyra, Greece
1 room apartment
Gefyra, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 980,000
For sale apartment of 600 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
Townhouse 5 rooms in Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale maisonette of 164 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Cottage 5 rooms in geliniatika, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
geliniatika, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 0-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . There is a fireplace. The …
Cottage 5 rooms in Petrothalassa, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Petrothalassa, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 405,000
For sale 0-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Peloponnese. There is a fireplace. The owners wi…
3 room apartment in bochaiko, Greece
3 room apartment
bochaiko, Greece
Rooms 3
Floor 1/1
€ 100,000
For sale apartment of 56 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
3 room apartment in Kineta, Greece
3 room apartment
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 2
€ 2,300,000
For sale apartment of 215 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
Cottage 8 rooms in Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Cottage 8 rooms
Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Rooms 8
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale under construction 0-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . A magni…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 780,000
For sale 2-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Alepochori, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 2-storey house of 134 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 5 room villa in mertikaiika, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
mertikaiika, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
1 room apartment in Loutraki, Greece
1 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 70,000
For sale apartment of 30 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kineta, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 2-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 5 room villa in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 610,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
3 room townhouse in Loutraki, Greece
3 room townhouse
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale maisonette of 145 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
2 room apartment in Loutraki, Greece
2 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 205,000
For sale under construction apartment of 80 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated…
3 room cottage in Loutraki, Greece
3 room cottage
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 275,000
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one stor…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Methoni, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Methoni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
3 room cottage in dorouphi, Greece
3 room cottage
dorouphi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists o…
Villa 4 room villa in Portocheli, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Portocheli, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa 4 room villa in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 245 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one stor…
2 room house with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
2 room house with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
In a wonderful location, in the middle of a tree-lined hill in Tolo, there is a luxurious tw…
Villa 9 room villa in Portocheli, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Portocheli, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 5-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-baseme…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Portocheli, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Portocheli, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 1100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-basem…
Villa Villa in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa Villa
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 5-storey villa of 1120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists of . Th…
Villa Villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa Villa
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. consists of one bedroom, living roo…
Villa 4 room villa in Kefalas, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kefalas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 292 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Cottage 5 bedrooms in kallithea, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
kallithea, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale 4-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
Townhouse in Alepochori, Greece
Townhouse
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…

