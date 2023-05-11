Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Peloponnese Region, Greece

167 properties total found
Villa Villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa Villa
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,650,000
For sale villa of 400 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the city, the sea, the moun…
Townhouse 5 rooms in Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale maisonette of 164 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Townhouse 4 rooms in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 155,000
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
Cottage 5 rooms in Petrothalassa, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Petrothalassa, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 405,000
For sale 0-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Peloponnese. There is a fireplace. The owners wi…
Cottage 6 rooms in Ermioni, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Ermioni, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 0-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Cottage 8 rooms in Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Cottage 8 rooms
Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Rooms 8
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale under construction 0-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . A magni…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Alepochori, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 2-storey house of 134 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 5 room villa in mertikaiika, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
mertikaiika, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Villa 5 room villa in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 610,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
3 room townhouse in Loutraki, Greece
3 room townhouse
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale maisonette of 145 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
2 room apartment in Loutraki, Greece
2 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 205,000
For sale under construction apartment of 80 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated…
3 room cottage in Loutraki, Greece
3 room cottage
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 275,000
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one stor…
2 room apartment in Loutraki, Greece
2 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 180,000
For sale under construction apartment of 80 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Methoni, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Methoni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
3 room cottage in dorouphi, Greece
3 room cottage
dorouphi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists o…
Villa 4 room villa in Portocheli, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Portocheli, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
1 room Cottage in kalogonia, Greece
1 room Cottage
kalogonia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 1-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Peloponnese. A view of the mountain, the forest …
Villa 9 room villa in Portocheli, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Portocheli, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 5-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-baseme…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Portocheli, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Portocheli, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 1100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-basem…
Villa Villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa Villa
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. consists of one bedroom, living roo…
Villa 4 room villa in Kefalas, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kefalas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 292 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Cottage 5 bedrooms in kallithea, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
kallithea, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale 4-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
Townhouse in Alepochori, Greece
Townhouse
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Alepochori, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
€ 180,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 le…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in kallithea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
kallithea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
1 room apartment in Loutraki, Greece
1 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the ground floo…
Townhouse 5 rooms in Kineta, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 3
€ 190,000
Townhouse is for sale in a coastal village in Attica. The area of ​​the three-level house is…
3 room townhouse in Kineta, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 275,000
For sale maisonette of 182 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
Villa Villa in Pisia, Greece
Villa Villa
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 378 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…

