  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Peloponnese Region, Greece

Corinth
30
Loutraki
22
Municipal Unit of Kranidi
22
Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio
16
Municipality of Velo and Vocha
15
Municipal Unit of Velos
14
Municipality of Sikyona
11
Municipality of West Mani
11
45 properties total found
Villa Villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa Villa
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,650,000
For sale villa of 400 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the city, the sea, the moun…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Romanos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Romanos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 494 m²
€ 1,300,000
Glyfada Golf area: independent maisonette 494sq.m. Luxurious construction, bright in excelle…
Villa 5 room villa in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 610,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Villa 4 room villa in Portocheli, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Portocheli, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Romanos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Romanos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
€ 1,400,000
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- Athens South: Glyfada - Golf 310 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms, 3…
2 room house with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
2 room house with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
In a wonderful location, in the middle of a tree-lined hill in Tolo, there is a luxurious tw…
Villa 9 room villa in Portocheli, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Portocheli, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 5-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-baseme…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Portocheli, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Portocheli, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 1100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-basem…
Villa Villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa Villa
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. consists of one bedroom, living roo…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
kallithea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
Villa 3 room villa in Petrothalassa Ermionis, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Petrothalassa Ermionis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The gro…
Villa 3 room villa in agios aimilianos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
agios aimilianos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 292 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa Villa in Pisia, Greece
Villa Villa
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 378 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
Villa 4 room villa in kato karbeli, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
kato karbeli, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 484 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 4 room villa in Petrothalassa, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Petrothalassa, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale a 4-storey villa of 1.000 sq.m on the Peloponnese peninsula, Porto Heli. The ground…
Villa 6 room villa in kallithea, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
kallithea, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 1,380,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 3 bedroom…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in agios aimilianos, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
agios aimilianos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa 4 room villa in sykia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
sykia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 384 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in xeropegado, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
xeropegado, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
Villa 5 room villa in dorouphi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
dorouphi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 1,285,000
For sale a delightful villa, located in one of the rapidly developing areas Ermionida, Lioge…
Villa Villa in Portocheli, Greece
Villa Villa
Portocheli, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey villa of350 sq.meters inPeloponnese, near to Porto-Xeli.Villa has a mounta…
Villa 6 room villa in Portocheli, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Portocheli, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 4,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa 4 room villa in dorouphi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
dorouphi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 990,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 248 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-baseme…
Villa 4 room villa in Perachora, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Perachora, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 1
€ 890,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedroo…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
Villa 5 room villa in Thermisia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Thermisia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-baseme…
Villa 4 room villa in agios aimilianos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
agios aimilianos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kineta, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 storeroo…
Villa Villa in Porto Germeno, Greece
Villa Villa
Porto Germeno, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,800,000
Villla Sofia is perfect location for your dream holiday at the sunny Porto Germeno in Greece…

Properties features in Peloponnese Region, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
