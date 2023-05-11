UAE
Peloponnese Region
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Peloponnese Region
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Municipal Unit of Kranidi
22
Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio
16
Municipality of Velo and Vocha
15
Municipal Unit of Velos
14
Municipality of Sikyona
11
Municipality of West Mani
11
Municipal Unit of Xylokastro
11
Municipality of Nafplio
10
Municipal Unit of Ermioni
10
Municipal Unit of Sikyona
8
Municipal Unit of Solygeia
8
Municipality of Pylos and Nestoras
7
Municipality of Argos and Mykines
6
Municipal Unit of Evrostina
6
Municipal Unit of Saronikos
6
Municipality of East Mani
5
Municipality of Messini
5
Municipality of Trifylia
5
Municipality of Kalamata
3
Municipal Unit of Nafplio
3
Show more
Show less
House
Clear all
168 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Villa Villa
Kineta, Greece
1
1
€ 2,650,000
For sale villa of 400 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the city, the sea, the moun…
Townhouse 5 rooms
Palea Epidhavros, Greece
5
1
€ 400,000
For sale maisonette of 164 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Cottage 5 rooms
geliniatika, Greece
5
1
€ 320,000
For sale 0-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . There is a fireplace. The …
Cottage 5 rooms
Petrothalassa, Greece
5
1
€ 405,000
For sale 0-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Peloponnese. There is a fireplace. The owners wi…
Cottage 8 rooms
Palea Epidhavros, Greece
8
1
€ 130,000
For sale under construction 0-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . A magni…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
8
4
1
€ 780,000
For sale 2-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Alepochori, Greece
4
2
1
€ 270,000
For sale 2-storey house of 134 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 5 room villa
mertikaiika, Greece
6
1
1
€ 380,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kineta, Greece
4
1
1
€ 250,000
For sale 2-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
8
3
1
€ 610,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
3 room townhouse
Loutraki, Greece
4
2
1
€ 265,000
For sale maisonette of 145 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
3 room cottage
Loutraki, Greece
4
2
1
€ 275,000
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one stor…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Methoni, Greece
7
4
1
€ 430,000
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
10
7
1
€ 3,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
3 room cottage
dorouphi, Greece
4
1
1
€ 140,000
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists o…
Villa 4 room villa
Portocheli, Greece
6
4
1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
5
3
1
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 245 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one stor…
2 room house with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
3
2
75 m²
1
€ 265,000
In a wonderful location, in the middle of a tree-lined hill in Tolo, there is a luxurious tw…
Villa 9 room villa
Portocheli, Greece
12
7
1
Price on request
For sale 5-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-baseme…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Portocheli, Greece
11
5
1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 1100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-basem…
Villa Villa
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
1
1
Price on request
For sale 5-storey villa of 1120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists of . Th…
Villa Villa
Kineta, Greece
2
1
1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. consists of one bedroom, living roo…
Villa 4 room villa
Kefalas, Greece
5
3
1
€ 950,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 292 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Cottage 5 bedrooms
kallithea, Greece
8
4
1
€ 900,000
For sale 4-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
Townhouse
Alepochori, Greece
1
1
€ 200,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alepochori, Greece
4
1
3
€ 180,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 le…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
kallithea, Greece
6
2
1
€ 375,000
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
Townhouse 5 rooms
Kineta, Greece
5
3
€ 190,000
Townhouse is for sale in a coastal village in Attica. The area of the three-level house is…
3 room townhouse
Kineta, Greece
5
1
1
€ 275,000
For sale maisonette of 182 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
1 room Cottage
Loutraki, Greece
1
1
€ 165,000
Available for sale 3 houses under construction, in Loutraki. Houses are located in a complex…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
6
