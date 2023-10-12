Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Peloponnese Region, Greece

Cottage 2 bedrooms near metro, with AirConditioning, with Airy in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms near metro, with AirConditioning, with Airy
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house -- Athens West: Ilion-Nea Liosia - 100 Sq.m., 2 Bedro…
€150,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Perachora, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Perachora, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€260,000
3 room cottage with mountain view in Loutraki, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€230,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with first coastline in Portocheli, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with first coastline
Portocheli, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€780,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground fl…
€360,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Alepochori, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
€190,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Figs, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Figs, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 118 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€315,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Filiatra, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Filiatra, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€190,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Particles, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Particles, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 304 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 304 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€730,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Figs, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Figs, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 1 level. The…
€260,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Galataki, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Galataki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€370,000
Townhouse 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 164 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€400,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Laughing, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Laughing, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€320,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with fireplace, with storage room, with bbq in Velo, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with fireplace, with storage room, with bbq
Velo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 259 m²
€120,000
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Petrothalassa, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Petrothalassa, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Peloponnese. There is a fireplace. The owners wi…
€405,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with storage room in Vrachati, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with storage room
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 227 m²
Vrachati near Korinth detached house of 227 sq.m. 3 levels, on a plot of 500 sq.m. and in ve…
€340,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Ermioni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Ermioni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€355,000
3 room cottage with balcony, with fireplace, with storage room in Assos, Greece
3 room cottage with balcony, with fireplace, with storage room
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Assos Lechaio near Korinth, detached house of 125 sq.m. on a plot of 500 sq.m. with drilling…
€190,000
2 room house with fireplace, with storage room, with A/C in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
2 room house with fireplace, with storage room, with A/C
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Property Code: 11910 - House FOR SALE in Loutraki-Perachora Kavos for €127.000 . This 98 sq.…
Price on request
3 room house with bright, with Closet: Built-in, with Floors: Tiles in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
3 room house with bright, with Closet: Built-in, with Floors: Tiles
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Property Code: 601780 - House FOR SALE in Xilokastro Melissi for €270.000. This 127 sq. m. H…
Price on request
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€780,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Alepochori, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 134 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€210,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Alepochori, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
€127,000
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Xylokastro near Korinth luxury villa of 220m ². on a 300 square meter plot. 2 ground floor a…
€270,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Particles, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Particles, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€380,000
Villa 5 room villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Kineta, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 234 m²
Villa for sale in Attica, Kineta, total area of 234 sq.m, (134 sq.m. ground floor + 100 sq.m…
€550,000
3 room cottage with balcony, with storage room in Assos, Greece
3 room cottage with balcony, with storage room
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
€120,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Kineta, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€250,000
2 room house in Kardamyli, Greece
2 room house
Kardamyli, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale, a 120m2 semi-finished stone maisonette, in a beautiful location in the area of Agi…
€350,000
5 room house in Itylo, Greece
5 room house
Itylo, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Built in 2007, this beautiful home is located in an idyllic setting above the seaside villag…
€800,000

Property types in Peloponnese Region

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Peloponnese Region, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
