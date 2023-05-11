Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Cottages

Pool Cottages for sale in Peloponnese Region, Greece

Municipality of Corinth
26
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
26
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
23
Corinth
11
Municipality of Velo and Vocha
11
Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio
10
Municipal Unit of Velos
10
Loutraki
9
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Romanos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Romanos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 494 m²
€ 1,300,000
Glyfada Golf area: independent maisonette 494sq.m. Luxurious construction, bright in excelle…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Romanos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Romanos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
€ 1,400,000
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- Athens South: Glyfada - Golf 310 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms, 3…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kineta, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 storeroo…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in korphos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
korphos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …

Properties features in Peloponnese Region, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
