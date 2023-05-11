Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Cottages

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Peloponnese Region, Greece

Municipality of Corinth
26
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
26
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
23
Corinth
11
Municipality of Velo and Vocha
11
Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio
10
Municipal Unit of Velos
10
Loutraki
9
Show more
Cottage To archive
Clear all
49 properties total found
Cottage 5 rooms in Petrothalassa, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Petrothalassa, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 405,000
For sale 0-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Peloponnese. There is a fireplace. The owners wi…
Cottage 6 rooms in Ermioni, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Ermioni, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 0-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Cottage 8 rooms in Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Cottage 8 rooms
Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Rooms 8
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale under construction 0-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . A magni…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Alepochori, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 2-storey house of 134 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
3 room cottage in Loutraki, Greece
3 room cottage
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 275,000
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one stor…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Methoni, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Methoni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
3 room cottage in dorouphi, Greece
3 room cottage
dorouphi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists o…
1 room Cottage in kalogonia, Greece
1 room Cottage
kalogonia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 1-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Peloponnese. A view of the mountain, the forest …
Cottage 5 bedrooms in kallithea, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
kallithea, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale 4-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in kallithea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
kallithea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
3 room cottage in Kato Doliana, Greece
3 room cottage
Kato Doliana, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale 4-storey house of 690 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
3 room cottage in Agia Sotira, Greece
3 room cottage
Agia Sotira, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 3 storer…
3 room cottage in Peloponnese Region, Greece
3 room cottage
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of one bedroo…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 3-storey house of 158 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one stor…
1 room Cottage in Agia Sotira, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agia Sotira, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale a half-finished house with an area of 75sq.m. built on a plot of 500sq.m. The prope…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in kallithea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
kallithea, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 4-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
1 room Cottage in kallithea, Greece
1 room Cottage
kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 107,000
For sale 1-storey house of 51 sq.meters in Loutraki. The house consists of one bedroom, livi…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Pisia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 1-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Loutraki. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, 2 ki…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in nerantza, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
nerantza, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey house of 367 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in nerantza, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
nerantza, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 2 be…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kineta, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of . The grou…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agii Anargyri, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agii Anargyri, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Cottage 12 bedrooms in nerantza, Greece
Cottage 12 bedrooms
nerantza, Greece
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale 3-storey house of 510 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kato Assos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kato Assos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Laliotis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Laliotis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
3 room cottage in Kyras Vrysi, Greece
3 room cottage
Kyras Vrysi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 495,000
For sale 2-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Perachora, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Perachora, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in belina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
belina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale 2-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Perachora, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Perachora, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale 2-storey house of 164 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of one bedro…

Properties features in Peloponnese Region, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir