UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
9
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Peloponnese Region
Cottages
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Municipality of Corinth
26
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
26
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
23
Corinth
11
Municipality of Velo and Vocha
11
Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio
10
Municipal Unit of Velos
10
Loutraki
9
Municipality of Ermionida
8
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina
8
Municipality of Pylos and Nestoras
5
Municipal Unit of Solygeia
5
Municipal Unit of Evrostina
4
Municipal Unit of Kranidi
4
Municipality of Nafplio
3
Municipality of Sikyona
3
Municipal Unit of Ermioni
3
Municipal Unit of Xylokastro
3
Show more
Show less
Cottage
Clear all
49 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Cottage 5 rooms
Petrothalassa, Greece
5
1
€ 405,000
For sale 0-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Peloponnese. There is a fireplace. The owners wi…
Cottage 6 rooms
Ermioni, Greece
6
1
€ 350,000
For sale 0-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Cottage 8 rooms
Palea Epidhavros, Greece
8
1
€ 130,000
For sale under construction 0-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . A magni…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Alepochori, Greece
4
2
1
€ 270,000
For sale 2-storey house of 134 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
3 room cottage
Loutraki, Greece
4
2
1
€ 275,000
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one stor…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Methoni, Greece
7
4
1
€ 430,000
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
3 room cottage
dorouphi, Greece
4
1
1
€ 140,000
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists o…
1 room Cottage
kalogonia, Greece
1
1
€ 160,000
For sale 1-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Peloponnese. A view of the mountain, the forest …
Cottage 5 bedrooms
kallithea, Greece
8
4
1
€ 900,000
For sale 4-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
kallithea, Greece
6
2
1
€ 375,000
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
3 room cottage
Kato Doliana, Greece
6
2
1
€ 280,000
For sale 4-storey house of 690 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
8
3
1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
3 room cottage
Agia Sotira, Greece
4
1
€ 375,000
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 3 storer…
3 room cottage
Peloponnese Region, Greece
5
1
1
€ 375,000
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of one bedroo…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Peloponnese Region, Greece
5
1
1
€ 270,000
For sale 3-storey house of 158 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one stor…
1 room Cottage
Agia Sotira, Greece
1
1
€ 110,000
For sale a half-finished house with an area of 75sq.m. built on a plot of 500sq.m. The prope…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
kallithea, Greece
7
2
1
€ 250,000
For sale 4-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
1 room Cottage
kallithea, Greece
2
1
1
€ 107,000
For sale 1-storey house of 51 sq.meters in Loutraki. The house consists of one bedroom, livi…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Pisia, Greece
4
2
1
€ 250,000
For sale 1-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Loutraki. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, 2 ki…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
nerantza, Greece
7
3
1
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey house of 367 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
nerantza, Greece
3
1
1
€ 175,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 2 be…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kineta, Greece
3
1
1
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of . The grou…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agii Anargyri, Greece
6
2
1
€ 170,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Cottage 12 bedrooms
nerantza, Greece
16
3
1
€ 900,000
For sale 3-storey house of 510 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kato Assos, Greece
6
2
1
€ 270,000
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Laliotis, Greece
5
2
1
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
3 room cottage
Kyras Vrysi, Greece
4
1
1
€ 495,000
For sale 2-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Perachora, Greece
7
2
1
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
belina, Greece
3
1
1
€ 100,000
For sale 2-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Perachora, Greece
6
2
1
€ 330,000
For sale 2-storey house of 164 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Peloponnese Region, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map