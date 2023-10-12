Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Peloponnese Region, Greece

Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
24
Municipality of Corinth
22
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
21
Corinth
13
Municipality of Velo and Vocha
12
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina
9
Municipal Unit of Velos
8
Municipality of Ermionida
7
Show more
Cottage To archive
Clear all
95 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms near metro, with AirConditioning, with Airy in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms near metro, with AirConditioning, with Airy
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house -- Athens West: Ilion-Nea Liosia - 100 Sq.m., 2 Bedro…
€150,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Perachora, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Perachora, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€260,000
3 room cottage with mountain view in Loutraki, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€230,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Alepochori, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
€190,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Filiatra, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Filiatra, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€190,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Particles, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Particles, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 304 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 304 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€730,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Laughing, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Laughing, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€320,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with fireplace, with storage room, with bbq in Velo, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with fireplace, with storage room, with bbq
Velo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 259 m²
€120,000
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Petrothalassa, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Petrothalassa, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Peloponnese. There is a fireplace. The owners wi…
€405,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with storage room in Vrachati, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with storage room
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 227 m²
Vrachati near Korinth detached house of 227 sq.m. 3 levels, on a plot of 500 sq.m. and in ve…
€340,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Ermioni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Ermioni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€355,000
3 room cottage with balcony, with fireplace, with storage room in Assos, Greece
3 room cottage with balcony, with fireplace, with storage room
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Assos Lechaio near Korinth, detached house of 125 sq.m. on a plot of 500 sq.m. with drilling…
€190,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€780,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Alepochori, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 134 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€210,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Alepochori, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
€127,000
3 room cottage with balcony, with storage room in Assos, Greece
3 room cottage with balcony, with storage room
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
€120,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Kineta, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€250,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace in Peloponnese Region, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Ancient Korinth, detached house 160sq.m. on a plot of 1000sq.m. with a large garden, in a ve…
€180,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Romanos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Romanos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 494 m²
Glyfada Golf area: independent maisonette 494sq.m. Luxurious construction, bright in excelle…
€1,30M
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with jacuzzi, with luxury estate in Romanos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with jacuzzi, with luxury estate
Romanos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 140 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- Athens South: Glyfada - Golf 140 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 2…
€320,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with elevator, with fireplace in Romanos, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with elevator, with fireplace
Romanos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- Athens South: Glyfada - Golf 147 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms, 1…
€495,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with fireplace, with storage room, with AirConditioning in Assos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with fireplace, with storage room, with AirConditioning
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- Korinthia: Assos-Lechaio 106 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1…
€130,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 201 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- Korinthia: Agioi Theodoroi 200 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms,…
€170,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with fireplace, with storage room in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with fireplace, with storage room
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
Agioi Theodori Katsimidi community: country house of 201sq.m. with a unique panoramic view o…
€230,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Methoni, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Methoni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
€430,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Douroufi, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Douroufi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists o…
€140,000
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Sull, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Sull, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Peloponnese. A view of the mountain, the forest …
€160,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with elevator, with swimming pool in Romanos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with elevator, with swimming pool
Romanos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- Athens South: Glyfada - Golf 310 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms, 3…
€1,40M
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with storage room, with bbq in Vrachati, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with storage room, with bbq
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 210 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- Korinthia: Vocha - 230 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathr…
€230,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace in Assos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 179 m²
For Sale -- Residential  -- Korinthia: Assos-Lechaio 179 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms, 1 Bathrooms, 1 W…
€270,000

Properties features in Peloponnese Region, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir