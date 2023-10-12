UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Residential
Greece
Peloponnese Region
Cottages
Cottages for sale in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
24
Municipality of Corinth
22
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
21
Corinth
13
Municipality of Velo and Vocha
12
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina
9
Municipal Unit of Velos
8
Municipality of Ermionida
7
Loutraki
6
Municipality of Trifylia
6
Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio
5
Municipal Unit of Xylokastro
5
Municipality of Sikyona
4
Municipal Unit of Kranidi
4
Municipal Unit of Sikyona
4
Municipal Unit of Solygeia
4
Municipality of Nafplio
3
Municipal Unit of Evrostina
3
Show more
Show less
Cottage
Clear all
95 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Cottage 2 bedrooms near metro, with AirConditioning, with Airy
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
2
1
100 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house -- Athens West: Ilion-Nea Liosia - 100 Sq.m., 2 Bedro…
€150,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Perachora, Greece
7
3
250 m²
1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€260,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with mountain view
Loutraki, Greece
4
3
145 m²
1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€230,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Alepochori, Greece
3
1
60 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
€190,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Filiatra, Greece
6
2
140 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€190,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Particles, Greece
6
3
304 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 304 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€730,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Laughing, Greece
4
2
200 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€320,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with fireplace, with storage room, with bbq
Velo, Greece
4
2
259 m²
€120,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Petrothalassa, Greece
5
125 m²
1
For sale 0-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Peloponnese. There is a fireplace. The owners wi…
€405,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with storage room
Vrachati, Greece
3
2
227 m²
Vrachati near Korinth detached house of 227 sq.m. 3 levels, on a plot of 500 sq.m. and in ve…
€340,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Ermioni, Greece
6
2
215 m²
1
For sale 4-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€355,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with balcony, with fireplace, with storage room
Assos, Greece
3
1
125 m²
Assos Lechaio near Korinth, detached house of 125 sq.m. on a plot of 500 sq.m. with drilling…
€190,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
8
4
350 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€780,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Alepochori, Greece
4
2
134 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 134 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€210,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Alepochori, Greece
2
1
75 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
€127,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with balcony, with storage room
Assos, Greece
3
2
135 m²
€120,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kineta, Greece
4
1
127 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€250,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
3
2
160 m²
Ancient Korinth, detached house 160sq.m. on a plot of 1000sq.m. with a large garden, in a ve…
€180,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Romanos, Greece
5
2
494 m²
Glyfada Golf area: independent maisonette 494sq.m. Luxurious construction, bright in excelle…
€1,30M
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with jacuzzi, with luxury estate
Romanos, Greece
2
140 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette -- Athens South: Glyfada - Golf 140 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 2…
€320,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with elevator, with fireplace
Romanos, Greece
3
2
147 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette -- Athens South: Glyfada - Golf 147 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms, 1…
€495,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with fireplace, with storage room, with AirConditioning
Assos, Greece
2
1
106 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house -- Korinthia: Assos-Lechaio 106 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1…
€130,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
3
1
201 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house -- Korinthia: Agioi Theodoroi 200 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms,…
€170,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with fireplace, with storage room
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
4
2
201 m²
Agioi Theodori Katsimidi community: country house of 201sq.m. with a unique panoramic view o…
€230,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Methoni, Greece
7
4
160 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
€430,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Douroufi, Greece
4
1
70 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists o…
€140,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Sull, Greece
1
240 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Peloponnese. A view of the mountain, the forest …
€160,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with elevator, with swimming pool
Romanos, Greece
4
3
310 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette -- Athens South: Glyfada - Golf 310 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms, 3…
€1,40M
Recommend
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with storage room, with bbq
Vrachati, Greece
3
1
210 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house -- Korinthia: Vocha - 230 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathr…
€230,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Assos, Greece
4
1
179 m²
For Sale -- Residential -- Korinthia: Assos-Lechaio 179 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms, 1 Bathrooms, 1 W…
€270,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
Properties features in Peloponnese Region, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL