Seaview Apartments for Sale in Peloponnese Region, Greece

Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
28
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
23
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina
19
Loutraki
14
Municipality of Corinth
9
Municipality of Velo and Vocha
8
Municipal Unit of Xylokastro
8
Municipality of Sikyona
5
42 properties total found
1 room apartment in Gefyra, Greece
1 room apartment
Gefyra, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 980,000
For sale apartment of 600 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
3 room apartment in bochaiko, Greece
3 room apartment
bochaiko, Greece
Rooms 3
Floor 1/1
€ 100,000
For sale apartment of 56 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
3 room apartment in Kineta, Greece
3 room apartment
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 2
€ 2,300,000
For sale apartment of 215 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
1 room apartment in Loutraki, Greece
1 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 70,000
For sale apartment of 30 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
2 room apartment in Loutraki, Greece
2 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 205,000
For sale under construction apartment of 80 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated…
3 room apartment in kallithea, Greece
3 room apartment
kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 195,000
For sale apartment of 92 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
1 room apartment in Loutraki, Greece
1 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the ground floo…
1 room apartment in Astros Beach, Greece
1 room apartment
Astros Beach, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 120,000
For sale apartment of 48 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
1 room apartment in Raches, Greece
1 room apartment
Raches, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 94,000
For sale apartment of 57 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
2 room apartment in Assos, Greece
2 room apartment
Assos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 110,000
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
3 room apartment in Kato Assos, Greece
3 room apartment
Kato Assos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 137,000
For sale apartment of 87 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
2 room apartment in Pisia, Greece
2 room apartment
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 50,000
For sale apartment of 36 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. …
3 room apartment in nerantza, Greece
3 room apartment
nerantza, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
€ 210,000
For sale apartment of 152 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
3 room apartment in Pisia, Greece
3 room apartment
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
€ 350,000
For sale apartment of 170 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor.…
2 room apartment in Laliotis, Greece
2 room apartment
Laliotis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
2 room apartment in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 86,000
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
3 room apartment in Pisia, Greece
3 room apartment
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 215,000
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. …
1 room apartment in kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment
kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 56,000
For sale apartment of 32 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. …
2 room apartment in Agii Theodori, Greece
2 room apartment
Agii Theodori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 128,000
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
2 room apartment in Agii Theodori, Greece
2 room apartment
Agii Theodori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 160,000
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
1 room apartment in Laliotis, Greece
1 room apartment
Laliotis, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 146,000
There is provided for sale an apartment of 58 sq.m. in Eastern Peloponnese. The apartment is…
2 room apartment in Paralia, Greece
2 room apartment
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 156,900
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
2 room apartment in Kato Assos, Greece
2 room apartment
Kato Assos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 150,000
For sale apartment of 71 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
2 room apartment in Kato Assos, Greece
2 room apartment
Kato Assos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 110,000
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
2 room apartment in sykia, Greece
2 room apartment
sykia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/1
€ 150,000
For sale apartment of 87 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
2 room apartment in Paralia, Greece
2 room apartment
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 138,000
For sale apartment of 66 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
7 room apartment in kamari, Greece
7 room apartment
kamari, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 315,000
For sale apartment of 255 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
2 room apartment in mertikaiika, Greece
2 room apartment
mertikaiika, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/1
€ 120,000
For sale apartment of 66 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
3 room apartment in Kariotika, Greece
3 room apartment
Kariotika, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/1
€ 160,000
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
3 room apartment in Lykoporia, Greece
3 room apartment
Lykoporia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 140,000
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…

