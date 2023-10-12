Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Peloponnese Region, Greece

3 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with first coastline in Municipal Unit of Tripoli, Greece
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with first coastline
Municipal Unit of Tripoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated residence with a beach and golf courses, Peloponnesus, Greece We offer furnished apar…
€770,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. …
€215,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
City of Corinth Sinikismos area, floor apartment of 130 sq.m. 2nd floor ( metached house - w…
€250,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Loutraki, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 24/25
Apartment with a completely ready-made modern renovation! Equipped with furniture and applia…
€119,548
4 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Kineta, Greece
4 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 138 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
€250,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 4
A, Apartment 73 sq.m., 1 level, 4th floor, at residential area, year of construction 1973, r…
€210,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Galataki, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Galataki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 42 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€90,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Galataki, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Galataki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 52 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€100,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 2
A, Apartment 76 sq.m., 1 level, 2nd floor, at residential area, year of construction 1970, n…
€230,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Gefyra, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Gefyra, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 600 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
€980,000
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with garden in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with garden
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Modern residences on one of the beaches of Xylokastro. 3 levels Simple. Well laid out. Brigh…
€255,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Bohae, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Bohae, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 56 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€100,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with bbq in Peloponnese Region, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with bbq
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Corinth loutra Oreas Elenis apartment of 72 sq.m. ground floor corner and airy in good condi…
€75,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Kineta, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale apartment of 215 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
€2,30M
3 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Tripoli, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Tripoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 235 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the…
€160,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with fireplace in Romanos, Greece
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with fireplace
Romanos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- Athens South: Glyfada - Golf 108 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 2 …
€320,000
2 room apartment in Bottom Carvel, Greece
2 room apartment
Bottom Carvel, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Selected property. For sale, luxury apartments on the beach of Kalamata in one of the most b…
€420,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 80 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated…
€250,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 80 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated…
€235,000
1 room studio apartment with bright, with View: Sea, with Door: Simple in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
1 room studio apartment with bright, with View: Sea, with Door: Simple
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Property Code: 1662 - Studio FOR SALE in Asini Tolo for €35.000 . This 27 sq. m. Studio is…
Price on request
3 room apartment with Bedrooms, with patio in Alepochori, Greece
3 room apartment with Bedrooms, with patio
Alepochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Ref: 195 - Schinos Alepochoriou SALE Stone Maisonette on 2 levels with 3 Bedrooms, 1 Livingr…
€210,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Kallithea, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 92 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
€195,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Loutraki, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the ground floo…
€110,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 48 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€120,000
6 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Pisia, Greece
6 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 580 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale old construction apartment of 580 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated …
€450,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Laughing, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Laughing, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€140,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Assos, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Assos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€110,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Velo, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Velo, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 87 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€137,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Arrogant, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Arrogant, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction apartment of 83 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment…
€110,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Grain, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Grain, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 152 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
€210,000

luxury
