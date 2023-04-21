Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Pella Regional Unit, Greece

19 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Alonia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Alonia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 330,000
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Sfendami, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Sfendami, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 100,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottage in Methone, Greece
3 room cottage
Methone, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedroo…
3 room cottage in Alonia, Greece
3 room cottage
Alonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 60,000
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Aiginio, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Aiginio, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 180,000
For sale 3-storey house of 288 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Methone, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Methone, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 88,000
For sale maisonette of 143 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
3 room cottage in Sfendami, Greece
3 room cottage
Sfendami, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
For sale 2-storey house of 143 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Sfendami, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Sfendami, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 79,900
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottage in Aiginio, Greece
3 room cottage
Aiginio, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 110,000
For sale 2-storey house of 65 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of o…
Villa 6 room villa in Nea Agathoupoli, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Nea Agathoupoli, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottage in Platanos, Greece
3 room cottage
Platanos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Aiginio, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Aiginio, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
2 room apartment in Alonia, Greece
2 room apartment
Alonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 82,000
For sale Apartment of 160 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
1 room Cottage in Alonia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Alonia, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale 1-storey house of 45 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of one bedr…
Villa 4 room villa in Methone, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Methone, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 299,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Methone, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Methone, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
Price on request
For sale 2-storey house of 235 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottage in Methone, Greece
3 room cottage
Methone, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 175,000
For sale 2-storey house of 290 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Methone, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Methone, Greece
10 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 340,000
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
3 room cottage in Kolindros, Greece
3 room cottage
Kolindros, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 200,000
For sale 2-storey house of 132 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …

