  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies
  6. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Pefka Municipal Unit, Greece

3 room townhouse in Pefka, Greece
3 room townhouse
Pefka, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 155,000
For sale maisonette of 151 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The groun…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pefka, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pefka, Greece
2 bath
€ 420,000
Property Code: 3-1175 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pefka Center for €420.000 . This 196 sq. m. …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale maisonette of 102 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
3 room townhouse in Pefka, Greece
3 room townhouse
Pefka, Greece
2 bath
€ 260,000
Property Code: 1-85 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pefka Center for €260.000 . This 180 sq. m. Ma…
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 2 two-storey townhouses of 80 sq.m each, in suburbs of Thessaloniki. The townhouses…
3 room townhouse in Pefka, Greece
3 room townhouse
Pefka, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale maisonette of 153 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The groun…

