  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies
  6. Pefka

Residential properties for sale in Pefka, Greece

6 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Pefka, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pefka, Greece
2 bath
€ 420,000
Property Code: 3-1175 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pefka Center for €420.000 . This 196 sq. m. …
2 room apartmentin Pefka, Greece
2 room apartment
Pefka, Greece
1 bath 87 m²
€ 235,000
Property Code: HPS2532 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Filiro for €235.000 . This 87 sq.…
2 room apartmentin Pefka, Greece
2 room apartment
Pefka, Greece
1 bath 68 m²
€ 155,000
Property Code: HPS2533 - Apartment FOR SALE in Chortiatis Filiro for €155.000 . This 68 sq. …
3 room townhousein Pefka, Greece
3 room townhouse
Pefka, Greece
2 bath
€ 260,000
Property Code: 1-85 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pefka Center for €260.000 . This 180 sq. m. Ma…
6 room apartmentin Pefka, Greece
6 room apartment
Pefka, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale Apartment of 325 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground…
3 room townhousein Pefka, Greece
3 room townhouse
Pefka, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale maisonette of 153 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The groun…
