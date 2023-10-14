Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Pavlos Melas Municipality

Pool Residential properties for sale in Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece

Municipal unit of Efkarpia
21
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli
16
Municipal unot of Polichni
15
1 property total found
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 195 m²
Floor -1
€367,000

Property types in Pavlos Melas Municipality

apartments
houses

Properties features in Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece

with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir