  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece

Municipal unit of Efkarpia
25
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli
18
Municipal unot of Polichni
16
3 properties total found
4 room apartment in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 235,000
2 room apartment in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 6/1
€ 85,000
2 room apartment in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 8/1
€ 780,000

